6 Actors Who Nailed Double Roles in Bollywood Films
Bollywood has seen several iconic performances where actors took on double roles, leaving audiences spellbound. Dilip Kumar set the bar with Ram Aur Shyam, while Sanjeev Kumar’s Angoor showcased timeless comedy. Amitabh Bachchan mesmerized in Don, and Sridevi charmed with her dual act in Chaalbaaz. Kangana Ranaut’s versatility shone in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Shahid Kapoor impressed with his gritty performance in Kaminey. These roles highlight Bollywood’s love for dual identities.
Dilip Kumar in Ram Aur Shyam
Dilip Kumar brilliantly portrayed contrasting twins, Ram and Shyam, showcasing incredible range and depth in his dual characters.
Sanjeev Kumar in Angoor
Sanjeev Kumar delivered a comedic masterpiece playing two identical twins caught in hilarious and confusing situations.
Amitabh Bachchan in Don
Amitabh Bachchan flawlessly played the dual role of a ruthless gangster Don and his doppelganger Vijay, balancing intensity and charm.
Sridevi in Chaalbaaz
Sridevi stunned audiences with her dual portrayal of twin sisters with different personalities in this popular comedy-drama.
Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Kangana Ranaut masterfully played the roles of Tanu and Kusum, displaying sharp contrast in attitude and mannerisms.
Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey
Shahid Kapoor portrayed twins with speech impairments, delivering a gritty, challenging performance in this action-thriller.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes. The performances mentioned reflect critical and audience appreciation. Individual opinions may vary, and all movie references belong to their respective creators.