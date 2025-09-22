6 Actors Who Nailed Double Roles in Bollywood Films

Bollywood has seen several iconic performances where actors took on double roles, leaving audiences spellbound. Dilip Kumar set the bar with Ram Aur Shyam, while Sanjeev Kumar’s Angoor showcased timeless comedy. Amitabh Bachchan mesmerized in Don, and Sridevi charmed with her dual act in Chaalbaaz. Kangana Ranaut’s versatility shone in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Shahid Kapoor impressed with his gritty performance in Kaminey. These roles highlight Bollywood’s love for dual identities.