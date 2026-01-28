6 Amazing New & Trending Instagram Worthy Gen Z Spots in Noida You Must Try – January 2026 Edition
Noida’s food and lifestyle scene is constantly evolving, with several new cafés, restaurants and rooftop spots opening across the city. From cozy coffee houses to premium dining and vibrant rooftops, these newly opened places are quickly becoming local favourites. Here are some of the best new spots in Noida you should try for great food, ambience, and weekend outings.
Kakul House
Location: Sector 117, Noida
Kakul House is a newly opened café in Noida known for its calm ambience, artisanal coffee, and thoughtfully curated menu. Ideal for brunches, work from café days and relaxed evenings, it has quickly gained popularity among café lovers looking for a cozy yet stylish space.
Baroak
Location: Sector 15A, Noida
Baroak is a modern bar and restaurant offering a premium dining experience with an elegant setting. With a strong focus on cocktails, global cuisine, and upscale interiors, it is a great choice for evening outings, celebrations, and nightlife lovers in Noida.
Kalsang
Location: Sector 104, Noida
Kalsang is a well-known name that has recently expanded in Noida, offering a mix of Asian and multi cuisine dishes. Popular for its consistent taste, generous portions, and comfortable seating, it is perfect for family dining, group meals, and casual get togethers.
Solara
Location: Greater Noida
Solara is a newly opened rooftop café and restro offering open-air seating, sunset views, and a vibrant atmosphere. Known for its relaxed vibe and scenic setting, it is an ideal spot for evening hangouts, rooftop dinners, and weekend plans.
Rasamama
Location: Sector 104, Noida
Rasamama brings a fresh take on Indian and coastal-inspired cuisine in Noida. With a modern dining setup and flavour-rich menu, it stands out for its quality food and warm hospitality, making it a must-visit for food enthusiasts.
Voya
Location: Sector 128, Noida
Voya is a premium rooftop and fine dining restaurant offering a luxurious ambience and curated menu. Located in a high end area, it is best suited for romantic dinners, special occasions, and upscale dining experiences in Noida.
