6 Asian Teams Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2026 So Far
Six Asian nations have secured their spots for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Traditional powerhouses like Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Australia have once again qualified. Notably, Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debuts, marking a historic moment for both nations. Asia’s presence continues to grow strong.
Australia
Australia, although located in the Oceania region is part of Asian Football Confederation and has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time.
Iran
Iran has too qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time.
Japan
Japan has now qualified for the FIFA World Cup for eighth time
Jordan
Jordan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.
South Korea
South Korea has qualified for FIFA World Cup for the twelfth time.
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup (2026) for the first time.