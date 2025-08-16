LIVE TV
  • 6 Asian Teams Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2026 So Far

6 Asian Teams Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2026 So Far

Six Asian nations have secured their spots for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Traditional powerhouses like Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Australia have once again qualified. Notably, Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debuts, marking a historic moment for both nations. Asia’s presence continues to grow strong.

6 Asian Teams Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2026 So Far - Photo Gallery
1/6

Australia

Australia, although located in the Oceania region is part of Asian Football Confederation and has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time.

2/6

Iran

Iran has too qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time.

3/6

Japan

Japan has now qualified for the FIFA World Cup for eighth time

4/6

Jordan

Jordan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

5/6

South Korea

South Korea has qualified for FIFA World Cup for the twelfth time.

6/6

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup (2026) for the first time.

