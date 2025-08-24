LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires

Across industries and continents, these remarkable women—ranging from fashion executives and beauty industry innovators to tech strategists, social entrepreneurs, and the world’s youngest billionaire—showcase the diverse talents of billionaire daughters who lead with creativity and purpose. One has risen to the top of a major luxury brand, another launched a refined lifestyle line, while others transformed retail tech and launched mission-driven startups. Meanwhile, one young heiress blends global wealth with passion for equestrian pursuits and modeling. These profiles reflect ambition, leadership, and unique visions that extend well beyond their inherited privilege.

By: Last Updated: August 24, 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
1/7

Delphine Arnault

Daughter of Bernard Arnault (LVMH). She is Chairwoman and CEO of Dior, and plays a leading role in the luxury fashion industry.

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
2/7

Aerin Lauder

Daughter of Ronald Lauder (Estée Lauder). She founded her own lifestyle brand “AERIN” while also serving as Creative Director at Estée Lauder.

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
3/7

Jane Lauder

Another granddaughter of Estée Lauder, she is Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Estée Lauder Companies, managing key global brands.

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
4/7

Isha Ambani

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries). She is a director at Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, contributing to digital and retail expansion in India.

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
5/7

Ananya Birla

Daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group). She is an entrepreneur, singer, and founder of microfinance venture Svatantra Microfin.

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
6/7

Alexandra Andresen

Norwegian heiress, she became the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 through her family’s investment company Ferd. She is also a professional equestrian.

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

Tags:

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery
From Delphine To Alexandra: 6 Beautiful Daughters Of Billionaires - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?