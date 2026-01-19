LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Best Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally for Diabetes Management

6 Best Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally for Diabetes Management

Managing blood sugar levels naturally is essential for overall health, especially for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Certain everyday foods are packed with fiber, healthy fats, and nutrients that help slow glucose absorption and improve insulin response. Including the right foods in your daily diet can support stable blood sugar levels and long-term metabolic health.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 19, 2026 11:17:14 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Leafy Green Vegetables
1/7
6 Best Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally for Diabetes Management

Leafy Green Vegetables

Spinach, kale, and methi (fenugreek leaves) are low in carbohydrates and rich in fiber and magnesium, which support steady blood glucose levels and improved insulin sensitivity.

You Might Be Interested In
Whole Grains
2/7

Whole Grains

Oats, brown rice, millets, and quinoa digest slowly in the body, helping to prevent sudden blood sugar spikes after meals.

Nuts and Seeds
3/7
Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds contain healthy fats and fiber that slow carbohydrate absorption and support glucose balance.

You Might Be Interested In
Berries
4/7
Credit: Freepik

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are lower in sugar than many fruits, and packed with antioxidants and fiber that help regulate blood sugar.

Eggs
5/7
eggs

Eggs

As a high-protein food, eggs can increase satiety and help keep blood glucose levels more stable.

Apple Cider Vinegar
6/7
Credit: unsplash

Apple Cider Vinegar

Taken diluted in small amounts, apple cider vinegar may help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS