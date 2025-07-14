6 Best Netflix Movies for Hopeless Romantics: If You Loved Aap Jaisa Koi, Try These Feel-Good Rom-Coms

- Home>
Loved Aap Jaisa Koi? Here are six delightful Netflix romantic comedies that promise to sweep you off your feet. From quirky love stories to heartwarming meet-cutes, your next binge awaits.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
A romantic high school story where Lara Jean's secret love letters get discovered. This leads to unexpected things, first kisses, and a fairy tale teen romance that you'll adore.
Set It Up
Two frazzled assistants scheme to give their beleaguered bosses some well-deserved R&R. How do they do it? Plenty of slapstick mayhem and a sweet romance.
Always Be My Maybe
Childhood sweethearts meet again years later in San Francisco. Laughs, sweet moments, and Keanu Reeves as an over-the-top version of himself rom-com gold with heart.
Love Hard
A dating app misunderstanding sends Natalie stateside for Christmas, to discover she's been catfished. Cringe, humorous, surprisingly tear-jerking snuggle night perfection.
The Half of It
A teenage shy boy assists a peer woo his crush through writing love letters. Feelings get complicated, though. This is a contemporary, poignant retelling of Cyrano with sweet storytelling.
Holidate
Tired of nosy family questions, two strangers agree to be each other's holiday dates. Fluffy, witty, slightly naughty, and so much fun to watch for rom-com fans.
