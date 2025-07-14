LIVE TV
  • 6 Best Netflix Movies for Hopeless Romantics: If You Loved Aap Jaisa Koi, Try These Feel-Good Rom-Coms

Loved Aap Jaisa Koi? Here are six delightful Netflix romantic comedies that promise to sweep you off your feet. From quirky love stories to heartwarming meet-cutes, your next binge awaits.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
1/7

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

A romantic high school story where Lara Jean's secret love letters get discovered. This leads to unexpected things, first kisses, and a fairy tale teen romance that you'll adore.

2/7

Set It Up

Two frazzled assistants scheme to give their beleaguered bosses some well-deserved R&R. How do they do it? Plenty of slapstick mayhem and a sweet romance.

3/7

Always Be My Maybe

Childhood sweethearts meet again years later in San Francisco. Laughs, sweet moments, and Keanu Reeves as an over-the-top version of himself rom-com gold with heart.

4/7

Love Hard

A dating app misunderstanding sends Natalie stateside for Christmas, to discover she's been catfished. Cringe, humorous, surprisingly tear-jerking snuggle night perfection.

5/7

The Half of It

A teenage shy boy assists a peer woo his crush through writing love letters. Feelings get complicated, though. This is a contemporary, poignant retelling of Cyrano with sweet storytelling.

6/7

Holidate

Tired of nosy family questions, two strangers agree to be each other's holiday dates. Fluffy, witty, slightly naughty, and so much fun to watch for rom-com fans.

7/7

Disclaimer

This story, “6 Best Netflix Movies for Hopeless Romantics: If You Loved Aap Jaisa Koi, Try These Feel-Good Rom-Coms,” is for entertainment and informational purposes only. Streaming availability may vary by region and is subject to change. Viewer discretion is advised.

