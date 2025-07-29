  • Home>
6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once

Experience the rich, royal flavours of Rajasthan with these six iconic dishes from spicy Laal Maas to hearty Dal Baati Churma. A true treat for every foodie.

July 29, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
1/7
1/7

Dal Baati Churma

Dal baati churma is a quintessential Rajasthani platter of baked wheat dumplings, lentil curry and sweet churma, all enjoyed together with ghee for complete satisfaction on the belly and palate.

2/7
2/7

Laal Maas

This legendary red mutton curry is fiery from Mathania chilies and flavorful from a myriad of spices. It's a must try for spice fanatics.

3/7
3/7

Gatte ki Sabzi

This innovative dish made with gram flour based dumplings cooked in a spiced and tangy yogurt curry, and, showcases the best of Rajasthan's dry land cuisine and complements rice or roti.

4/7
4/7

Ker Sangri

A preparation that combines dried berries (ker) and dried beans (sangri) with yogurt, and spices, with tangy and earthy attributes that are unique to Rajasthan's desert region, ker sangri is a rustic preparation.

5/7
5/7

Mawa Kachori

Deep fried, round, crispy pastries filled with rich mawa (dried milk solids), and nuts, soaked in sugar syrup, mawa kachori is widely recognized as a festive or celebratory dessert.

6/7
6/7

Mirchi Bada

Large green chilies stuffed, dipped in a spiced gram flour batter, and deep fried, mirchi bada is a great crunch accompanied with hot tea and tangy chutneys.

7/7
7/7

Disclaimer

Dish availability may vary by region. Ingredients may include allergens or spices. Please check with local sources before trying new dishes, especially if you have dietary restrictions.

6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once - Photo Gallery

6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once - Photo Gallery

6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once - Photo Gallery
6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once - Photo Gallery
6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once - Photo Gallery
6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once - Photo Gallery

