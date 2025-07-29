6 Rajasthani Dishes Every Foodie Should Try Once
Experience the rich, royal flavours of Rajasthan with these six iconic dishes from spicy Laal Maas to hearty Dal Baati Churma. A true treat for every foodie.
Dal Baati Churma
Dal baati churma is a quintessential Rajasthani platter of baked wheat dumplings, lentil curry and sweet churma, all enjoyed together with ghee for complete satisfaction on the belly and palate.
Laal Maas
This legendary red mutton curry is fiery from Mathania chilies and flavorful from a myriad of spices. It's a must try for spice fanatics.
Gatte ki Sabzi
This innovative dish made with gram flour based dumplings cooked in a spiced and tangy yogurt curry, and, showcases the best of Rajasthan's dry land cuisine and complements rice or roti.
Ker Sangri
A preparation that combines dried berries (ker) and dried beans (sangri) with yogurt, and spices, with tangy and earthy attributes that are unique to Rajasthan's desert region, ker sangri is a rustic preparation.
Mawa Kachori
Deep fried, round, crispy pastries filled with rich mawa (dried milk solids), and nuts, soaked in sugar syrup, mawa kachori is widely recognized as a festive or celebratory dessert.
Mirchi Bada
Large green chilies stuffed, dipped in a spiced gram flour batter, and deep fried, mirchi bada is a great crunch accompanied with hot tea and tangy chutneys.
Disclaimer
Dish availability may vary by region. Ingredients may include allergens or spices. Please check with local sources before trying new dishes, especially if you have dietary restrictions.