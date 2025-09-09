LIVE TV
  • 6 Bollywood Actors Who Transformed Their Bodies for Roles

6 Bollywood Actors Who Transformed Their Bodies for Roles

Hollywood actors often undergo extreme physical transformations for demanding roles. From rigorous workouts to strict diets, they push their limits to embody characters authentically. These jaw-dropping transformations not only impress audiences but also showcase their dedication and professionalism, proving the lengths actors go to for delivering unforgettable on-screen performances that become benchmarks in cinema.

September 9, 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aamir Khan - Dangal
1/7

Aamir Khan - Dangal

Aamir lost and gained over 25 kg to play wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, he performed the weight changes very realistically.

Bhumi Pednekar - Dum Laga Ke Haisha
2/7

Bhumi Pednekar - Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi gained 27 kg to play a full-bodied bride and then lost the weight back healthy for her other films.

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju
3/7

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju

Ranbir gained over 13 kg of muscle as he portrayed Sanjay Dutt in the biopic.

Randeep Hooda - Sarbjit
4/7

Randeep Hooda - Sarbjit

Randeep lost 18 kg in only 28 days to portray Sarvjit's suffering as a prison inmate as realistically as possible.

Salman Khan - Sultan
5/7

Salman Khan - Sultan

Salman gained 15 to 18 kg of muscle as a wrestler by following a strict regime.

Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion
6/7

Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion

Kartik reduced fat from 39 % to 7 % body fat to have a ripped body to portray Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for entertainment purposes only. Details of training, diet, and transformations are based on reports and interviews. Individual experiences may vary, and professional guidance is essential before attempting similar routines.

