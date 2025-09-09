6 Bollywood Actors Who Transformed Their Bodies for Roles
Hollywood actors often undergo extreme physical transformations for demanding roles. From rigorous workouts to strict diets, they push their limits to embody characters authentically. These jaw-dropping transformations not only impress audiences but also showcase their dedication and professionalism, proving the lengths actors go to for delivering unforgettable on-screen performances that become benchmarks in cinema.
Aamir Khan - Dangal
Aamir lost and gained over 25 kg to play wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, he performed the weight changes very realistically.
Bhumi Pednekar - Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Bhumi gained 27 kg to play a full-bodied bride and then lost the weight back healthy for her other films.
Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju
Ranbir gained over 13 kg of muscle as he portrayed Sanjay Dutt in the biopic.
Randeep Hooda - Sarbjit
Randeep lost 18 kg in only 28 days to portray Sarvjit's suffering as a prison inmate as realistically as possible.
Salman Khan - Sultan
Salman gained 15 to 18 kg of muscle as a wrestler by following a strict regime.
Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion
Kartik reduced fat from 39 % to 7 % body fat to have a ripped body to portray Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar.
Disclaimer
This content is for entertainment purposes only. Details of training, diet, and transformations are based on reports and interviews. Individual experiences may vary, and professional guidance is essential before attempting similar routines.