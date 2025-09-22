LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Obsessive About Fitness

6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Obsessive About Fitness

Bollywood is home to stars who treat fitness as a way of life. From Hrithik Roshan’s sculpted workouts to Tiger Shroff’s martial arts discipline, these celebrities push boundaries to stay in top form. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez rely on Pilates and yoga, while Akshay Kumar and Malaika Arora embrace holistic routines. Their dedication not only keeps them fit but also inspires fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and consistent fitness habits.

By: Last Updated: September 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Salman Khan
1/7

Salman Khan

With a disciplined routine including HIIT and volume training, Salman maintains a strong physique even at 59, inspiring many.

Hrithik Roshan
2/7

Hrithik Roshan

Known for his chiseled body, Hrithik follows rigorous workouts combined with controlled nutrition to stay fit and active.

Shilpa Shetty
3/7

Shilpa Shetty

A yoga enthusiast, Shilpa practices daily yoga and shares fitness videos to motivate her fans on social media.

Ranveer Singh
4/7

Ranveer Singh

Full of energy, Ranveer’s intense workouts and high endurance levels make him one of Bollywood’s fittest stars.

Katrina Kaif
5/7

Katrina Kaif

Katrina follows strict diet plans and consistent workout routines, including dance and pilates, to keep her body toned.

Janhvi Kapoor
6/7

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi has embraced Pilates for core strength, flexibility, and balance as part of her fitness obsession ahead of film projects.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Fitness routines of Bollywood celebrities may not suit everyone. Always consult a healthcare or fitness professional before starting new workouts or diets.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS