6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Obsessive About Fitness
Bollywood is home to stars who treat fitness as a way of life. From Hrithik Roshan’s sculpted workouts to Tiger Shroff’s martial arts discipline, these celebrities push boundaries to stay in top form. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez rely on Pilates and yoga, while Akshay Kumar and Malaika Arora embrace holistic routines. Their dedication not only keeps them fit but also inspires fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and consistent fitness habits.
Salman Khan
With a disciplined routine including HIIT and volume training, Salman maintains a strong physique even at 59, inspiring many.
Hrithik Roshan
Known for his chiseled body, Hrithik follows rigorous workouts combined with controlled nutrition to stay fit and active.
Shilpa Shetty
A yoga enthusiast, Shilpa practices daily yoga and shares fitness videos to motivate her fans on social media.
Ranveer Singh
Full of energy, Ranveer’s intense workouts and high endurance levels make him one of Bollywood’s fittest stars.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina follows strict diet plans and consistent workout routines, including dance and pilates, to keep her body toned.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi has embraced Pilates for core strength, flexibility, and balance as part of her fitness obsession ahead of film projects.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Fitness routines of Bollywood celebrities may not suit everyone. Always consult a healthcare or fitness professional before starting new workouts or diets.