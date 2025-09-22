6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Obsessive About Fitness

Bollywood is home to stars who treat fitness as a way of life. From Hrithik Roshan’s sculpted workouts to Tiger Shroff’s martial arts discipline, these celebrities push boundaries to stay in top form. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez rely on Pilates and yoga, while Akshay Kumar and Malaika Arora embrace holistic routines. Their dedication not only keeps them fit but also inspires fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and consistent fitness habits.