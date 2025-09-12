6 Bollywood Stars Quit Social Media – You Won’t Believe Their Reasons!
Several Bollywood stars are stepping away from social media to reclaim their privacy, mental peace, and personal space. Tired of constant scrutiny, online negativity, and pressure to stay relevant, these celebrities are choosing a digital detox. Their decision reflects a growing trend among public figures prioritizing mental well-being over virtual presence and curated online personas.
Aamir Khan
After his 56th birthday, he left social media for his own peace of mind and to limit the news and information he was exposed to based on the public world.
Sonakshi Sinha
Deactivated her Twitter account for her mental health with the hope of making it better not receiving trolling with negativity.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
She removes her social media as it just filled her thoughts with negativity as she had deactivated it a few times to keep her mental peace.
Karan Johar
Deleted his Twitter account to make room for positive energy as he faced online negativity and criticism.
Kajol
Was on a social media break during difficult personal times, deleted previous posts and didn't announce it.
Saqib Saleem
Left Twitter and cited the toxic atmosphere he was finding there. Return to kindness and respect over hatred.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports. It does not confirm permanent social media exits and aims only to highlight trends without making claims about individual intentions or future actions.