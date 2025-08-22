6 Breakfast Foods That Can Wreck Your Hormonal Health

Pastries and Donuts

Pastries, donuts, cookies, muffins, and other baked goods are high glycemic carbs and contain trans fats. The spikes in insulin and inflammation create a chain reaction of events that can lead to adrenal/hormonal imbalances, impact hormone production of estrogen, cause cortisol to abnormally elevate or decrease in blood, and weaken the body's ability to properly respond to chronic stressors.