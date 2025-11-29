6 Budget-Friendly International Destinations For A Magical Christmas Under ₹50,000 | In Photos

Bangkok Magic: Christmas in the City of Lights

Experience the festive charm of Bangkok this December! From dazzling Christmas trees at CentralWorld and Siam Paragon to vibrant night markets like Chatuchak, the city comes alive with holiday spirit. Stroll along illuminated streets, enjoy riverside dining, and soak in the lively atmosphere all within a budget of ₹45,000 for flights and a 3-day stay. Perfect for a memorable Christmas getaway!