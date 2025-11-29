6 Budget-Friendly International Destinations For A Magical Christmas Under ₹50,000 | In Photos
From bustling cities to serene landscapes, these six international destinations offer a magical Christmas experience for under Rs 50,000.
(Photo Credits: Canva)
Bangkok Magic: Christmas in the City of Lights
Experience the festive charm of Bangkok this December! From dazzling Christmas trees at CentralWorld and Siam Paragon to vibrant night markets like Chatuchak, the city comes alive with holiday spirit. Stroll along illuminated streets, enjoy riverside dining, and soak in the lively atmosphere all within a budget of ₹45,000 for flights and a 3-day stay. Perfect for a memorable Christmas getaway!
Tropical Christmas in Colombo: Festive Vibes by the Beach
Celebrate Christmas with a tropical twist in Colombo! Wander through colonial-era streets, visit St. Lucia’s Cathedral for a spectacular midnight mass, and explore local markets brimming with Sri Lankan crafts and festive goodies. All this can be enjoyed for just ₹40,000, including flights and accommodation an enchanting and budget-friendly holiday escape.
Christmas Amid the Himalayas: Cozy Kathmandu Vibes
Celebrate Christmas in the heart of the Himalayas! Kathmandu charms with quaint cafes, bustling Thamel streets, and serene monasteries. Savor festive dishes alongside steaming momos and thukpa, all while enjoying a soulful holiday atmosphere. With flights and stay for just ₹30,000, it’s a perfect blend of celebration and serenity.
Luxe Christmas in Dubai: Lights, Snow & Iconic Sights
Experience a luxurious Christmas in Dubai! Marvel at extravagant light displays, shop for handcrafted gifts at Souk Madinat, and even enjoy snowy fun at Ski Dubai all in the heart of the desert. Explore world-famous attractions like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, with a festive getaway at just ₹50,000 for flights and stay.
Tropical Christmas Bliss: Bali & Festive Vibes
Celebrate a serene Christmas in Bali! Relax on tranquil beaches by day and savor local delicacies at festive markets by evening. For just ₹45,000, including flights and stay, you can unwind in a tropical paradise while enjoying a peaceful, memorable holiday.
Mindful Christmas in Bhutan: Peace, Mountains & Monasteries
Celebrate Christmas in the serene beauty of Bhutan! With no visa required and easy road access from Siliguri, this affordable getaway offers peaceful monasteries, breathtaking mountain landscapes, and a mindful holiday experience all at minimal cost. Perfect for travelers seeking tranquility and festive charm.