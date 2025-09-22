6 Candid Moments of Bollywood Celebs With Their Pets

Bollywood celebrities share a special bond with their furry companions, often giving fans a glimpse into their candid pet moments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas dotes on Diana, while Kartik Aaryan plays with Katori. Alia Bhatt cuddles her cat Edward, and John Abraham enjoys fun times with Bailey and Sia. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra pamper their bulldogs, while Janhvi Kapoor treasures quiet moments with Mochi, showing that pets bring unconditional love and joy.