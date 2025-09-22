LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Candid Moments of Bollywood Celebs With Their Pets

6 Candid Moments of Bollywood Celebs With Their Pets

Bollywood celebrities share a special bond with their furry companions, often giving fans a glimpse into their candid pet moments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas dotes on Diana, while Kartik Aaryan plays with Katori. Alia Bhatt cuddles her cat Edward, and John Abraham enjoys fun times with Bailey and Sia. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra pamper their bulldogs, while Janhvi Kapoor treasures quiet moments with Mochi, showing that pets bring unconditional love and joy.

By: Last Updated: September 22, 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Diana
1/7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Diana

Priyanka shares a tender moment with her chihuahua Diana, showing the deep bond of love and companionship they share.

Kartik Aaryan and Katori
2/7

Kartik Aaryan and Katori

Kartik laughs joyfully with his poodle Katori, highlighting their playful friendship and adorable pet-parent relationship.

Alia Bhatt cuddling Edward
3/7

Alia Bhatt cuddling Edward

Alia Bhatt snuggles her Persian cat Edward, capturing a calm and affectionate morning moment full of warmth and comfort.

John Abraham with Bailey and Sia
4/7

John Abraham with Bailey and Sia

John Abraham enjoys a playful afternoon with his dogs Bailey and Sia, showcasing their fun-filled, loving family life.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s bulldogs
5/7

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s bulldogs

This celeb couple spoils their bulldogs Daku and Majnu, sharing funny and adorable videos from their pampered pets’ daily life.

Janhvi Kapoor with Mochi
6/7

Janhvi Kapoor with Mochi

Janhvi Kapoor bonds sweetly with her dog Mochi, revealing quiet, joyful time spent together amidst her busy schedule.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery highlights public glimpses of Bollywood celebrities with their pets for entertainment purposes. All details are based on media appearances, and individual experiences with pets may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS