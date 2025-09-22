6 Candid Moments of Bollywood Celebs With Their Pets
Bollywood celebrities share a special bond with their furry companions, often giving fans a glimpse into their candid pet moments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas dotes on Diana, while Kartik Aaryan plays with Katori. Alia Bhatt cuddles her cat Edward, and John Abraham enjoys fun times with Bailey and Sia. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra pamper their bulldogs, while Janhvi Kapoor treasures quiet moments with Mochi, showing that pets bring unconditional love and joy.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Diana
Priyanka shares a tender moment with her chihuahua Diana, showing the deep bond of love and companionship they share.
Kartik Aaryan and Katori
Kartik laughs joyfully with his poodle Katori, highlighting their playful friendship and adorable pet-parent relationship.
Alia Bhatt cuddling Edward
Alia Bhatt snuggles her Persian cat Edward, capturing a calm and affectionate morning moment full of warmth and comfort.
John Abraham with Bailey and Sia
John Abraham enjoys a playful afternoon with his dogs Bailey and Sia, showcasing their fun-filled, loving family life.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s bulldogs
This celeb couple spoils their bulldogs Daku and Majnu, sharing funny and adorable videos from their pampered pets’ daily life.
Janhvi Kapoor with Mochi
Janhvi Kapoor bonds sweetly with her dog Mochi, revealing quiet, joyful time spent together amidst her busy schedule.
Disclaimer
This gallery highlights public glimpses of Bollywood celebrities with their pets for entertainment purposes. All details are based on media appearances, and individual experiences with pets may vary.