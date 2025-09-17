6 Celebrities Who Own Their Own Restaurants

LIVE TV
Several Indian celebrities have transformed their love for food into thriving restaurant ventures. Shilpa Shetty co-owns the seafood hotspot Bastian, while cricketer Virat Kohli runs the popular One8 Commune. Gauri Khan’s Torii blends Latin and Asian flavors, and Asha Bhosle’s Asha’s serves Indian cuisine worldwide. Malaika Arora’s Scarlett House offers vintage charm in Mumbai, and Kangana Ranaut’s The Mountain Story brings authentic Himachali cuisine to scenic Manali.

Shilpa Shetty – Bastian
Shilpa Shetty – Bastian

Shilpa Shetty co-owns Bastian, a premium chain specializing in seafood and gourmet dishes, with multiple outlets in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Virat Kohli – One8 Commune
Virat Kohli – One8 Commune

Cricket star Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune offers casual dining with global flavours, now having 10 locations across major Indian cities.

Gauri Khan – Torii
Gauri Khan – Torii

Gauri Khan, designer and producer, co-owns Torii. This Mumbai restaurant blends Latin and Asian cuisines including sushi and ramen.

Asha Bhosle – Asha’s
Asha Bhosle – Asha’s

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle owns Asha’s, an international chain serving contemporary Indian food, with 14 locations across five countries.

Malaika Arora – Scarlett House
Malaika Arora – Scarlett House

Malaika Arora co-founded Scarlett House in Mumbai’s Bandra, which features vintage interiors, a water bar, and family recipes.

Kangana Ranaut – The Mountain Story
Kangana Ranaut – The Mountain Story

Actor Kangana Ranaut owns The Mountain Story in Manali, a café famous for its scenic views and authentic Himachali cuisine.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Restaurant ownership and details may change over time. Please check current information, menus, and locations before planning visits or reservations.

