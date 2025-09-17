6 Celebrities Who Own Their Own Restaurants

Several Indian celebrities have transformed their love for food into thriving restaurant ventures. Shilpa Shetty co-owns the seafood hotspot Bastian, while cricketer Virat Kohli runs the popular One8 Commune. Gauri Khan’s Torii blends Latin and Asian flavors, and Asha Bhosle’s Asha’s serves Indian cuisine worldwide. Malaika Arora’s Scarlett House offers vintage charm in Mumbai, and Kangana Ranaut’s The Mountain Story brings authentic Himachali cuisine to scenic Manali.