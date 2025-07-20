LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing

Your daily coffee routine might be doing more harm than good. Discover 6 habits that could be silently affecting your digestion, hydration, sleep, and overall well-being.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 12:17 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
1/7

Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can irritate the stomach lining for example if you have food in your stomach, stimulate greater cortisol release, and can lead to acid or digestive discomfort over time.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
2/7

Coffee with Sugar / Cream

Added sugar starts adding up. With enough sugar or flavored creamers your coffee has basically become a "calorie bomb." The greater calorie input increases your odds for gaining weight, and can lead to insulin resistance.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
3/7

Relying on Coffee for Energy Day After Day

Using caffeine to combat fatigue can create dysfunctional energy cycles. If this becomes a routine that lasts for years you can develop dependency, anxiety, or sleep impairment.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
4/7

Drinking Coffee too Late in the Day

Caffeine can last for hours in your body. Drinking coffee too late in a day can inhibit your ability to fall asleep or lead to restless, low-quality sleep, and a tired next day.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
5/7

Not Drinking Enough Water with Coffee

Coffee is a natural diuretic. A lack of balance between coffee intake and water intake can cause dehydration, dry skin, and the potential to lose focus or lose energy.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
6/7

Ignoring Your Body’s Tolerance to Caffeine

Caffeine has an impact on everyone differently. Be aware of what your body is telling you. If you routinely experience jitters, heart palpitations, or restlessness, you may be performing long-term harm to your mental and physical health.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making dietary or lifestyle changes.

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery
6 Coffee Drinking Habits That Might Be Silently Harming Your Health Without You Realizing - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?