6 Cooking Oils You Should Stop Using Right Now for a Healthier Life
Not all cooking oils are created equal, some can negatively impact your heart, weight, and overall health. Oils high in trans fats, omega-6 fatty acids, or overly processed varieties should be avoided. Making healthier choices in your kitchen can lead to long-term wellness and better nutrition. Learn which oils to ditch and what to use instead.
Refined Sunflower Oil
Contains omega-6, is toxic when heated producing chemicals that cause inflammation and increased heart risk. Highly processed and, during the refinement process, almost all nutrients are stripped away.
Soybean Oil
Highly processed, is composed of excessive omega-6, and is usually GMO. Connected to inflammation and obesity and has an effect in regards to hormonal imbalance in a person.
Corn Oil
Able to oxidize at high heat. Releases unhealthy compounds that create carcinogens and free radicals. Usually GMO and is very high in omega-6 fatty acids contributing to inflammation.
Canola Oil
Sometimes chemically extracted and frequently has partial hydrogenation exposing the consumer to trans fats. Frequent consumption has a negative effect on heart and liver health.
Cottonseed Oil
Derived from a non-food crop, Cottonseed may carry pesticide, saturated fat, and toxins such as gossypol. This oil may lead to negative effects in hormones and liver health.
Refined Palm Oil
Has a lot of saturated fat and refinement takes away nearly all the natural antioxidants. It helps increase the population of people that have high cholesterol, and creates issues for our environment.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or dietary advice. Always consult a healthcare or nutrition professional before making significant changes to your diet.