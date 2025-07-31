  • Home>
6 Cooking Oils You Should Stop Using Right Now for a Healthier Life

Not all cooking oils are created equal, some can negatively impact your heart, weight, and overall health. Oils high in trans fats, omega-6 fatty acids, or overly processed varieties should be avoided. Making healthier choices in your kitchen can lead to long-term wellness and better nutrition. Learn which oils to ditch and what to use instead.

July 31, 2025
1/7

Refined Sunflower Oil

Contains omega-6, is toxic when heated producing chemicals that cause inflammation and increased heart risk. Highly processed and, during the refinement process, almost all nutrients are stripped away.

2/7

Soybean Oil

Highly processed, is composed of excessive omega-6, and is usually GMO. Connected to inflammation and obesity and has an effect in regards to hormonal imbalance in a person.

3/7

Corn Oil

Able to oxidize at high heat. Releases unhealthy compounds that create carcinogens and free radicals. Usually GMO and is very high in omega-6 fatty acids contributing to inflammation.

4/7

Canola Oil

Sometimes chemically extracted and frequently has partial hydrogenation exposing the consumer to trans fats. Frequent consumption has a negative effect on heart and liver health.

5/7

Cottonseed Oil

Derived from a non-food crop, Cottonseed may carry pesticide, saturated fat, and toxins such as gossypol. This oil may lead to negative effects in hormones and liver health.

6/7

Refined Palm Oil

Has a lot of saturated fat and refinement takes away nearly all the natural antioxidants. It helps increase the population of people that have high cholesterol, and creates issues for our environment.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or dietary advice. Always consult a healthcare or nutrition professional before making significant changes to your diet.

