  6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots

Explore 6 countries where women significantly outnumber men. Discover the social, cultural, and economic factors that contribute to this fascinating demographic imbalance across the world.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
1/7

Slide 1

Around the world, shifting demographics reveal fascinating patterns where women notably outnumber men. From Europe to Asia, these six countries stand out for their striking female-majority populations. Explore how history, health, and migration shape these unexpected gender imbalances — and what it means for their societies today.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
2/7

Latvia

Latvia tops the list with one of the highest female-to-male ratios globally. Factors include higher male mortality rates and significant emigration of working-age men. This imbalance impacts social dynamics and even marriage patterns within the country.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
3/7

Ukraine

Ukraine has a notably higher female population, largely due to historical conflicts and lower life expectancy among men. Economic challenges and labor migration further widen this gap, shaping family structures and societal roles.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
4/7

Russia

Russia’s gender imbalance is profound, especially among older age groups. With men’s life expectancy considerably lower due to health and lifestyle factors, women make up a much larger portion of the population, influencing everything from politics to social care.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
5/7

Belarus

Belarus exhibits a similar demographic pattern to its neighbors, where women outnumber men by a wide margin. Historical events, combined with occupational hazards and health issues among men, contribute to this long-standing disparity.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
6/7

Estonia

In Estonia, women significantly outnumber men, especially in urban centers. Higher male mortality and migration trends have reinforced this gap, subtly affecting economic sectors and community life across the nation.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image
7/7

Hong Kong

Hong Kong has a strikingly high ratio of women to men, attributed to longevity differences and a large number of female foreign domestic workers who are counted in population stats. This shapes urban life and labor markets in unique ways.

6 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men: Surprising Global Demographic Hotspots - Gallery Image

