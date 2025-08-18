6 Creative Ways to Enjoy Hummus With Indian Food That Will Blow Your Mind
Hummus, the creamy Middle Eastern dip, pairs surprisingly well with Indian cuisine. From using it as a spread in parathas and wraps to serving it with kebabs or even alongside spicy chaats, these unique ideas make hummus a versatile delight. Discover creative ways to fuse hummus with Indian flavors.
Hummus and Parathas
For a creamy, cooling, protein-packed summer swap, use hummus instead of pickles or butter with aloo, gobhi, or paneer parathas.
Hummus Stuffed Roti or Paratha Roll
If you would like to add some more creaminess and flavor, spread a thick layer of hummus inside a roti or paratha before stuffing the roti or paratha with some sabzi or soya chunks.
Hummus Dip for Indian Snacks
Use hummus as a dip for onion bhajiyas, moong dal fritters, or paneer fingers with chaat masala or with some tamarind sauce.
Hummus Side with Rice Dish
Serve a spoon of hummus alongside a particularly spicy rice dish to balance the heat, add some nutty flavor, and add protein.
Hummus Sandwich with Flavourful Indian Fillings
Hummus can simply be layered on bread with tomato, cucumber, boiled potato, left over chana masala, etc. in a satisfying, flavor filled alternative to traditional sandwiches.
Hummus used in Wraps and Rolls
If you make paneer, chicken, or mutton roll/wraps, spread some hummus inside to provide moisture, richness, and subtle nutty flavor.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Individual taste preferences and dietary needs may vary. Always check ingredients for allergies and consume in moderation for a balanced diet.