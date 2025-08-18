LIVE TV
  • 6 Creative Ways to Enjoy Hummus With Indian Food That Will Blow Your Mind

6 Creative Ways to Enjoy Hummus With Indian Food That Will Blow Your Mind

Hummus, the creamy Middle Eastern dip, pairs surprisingly well with Indian cuisine. From using it as a spread in parathas and wraps to serving it with kebabs or even alongside spicy chaats, these unique ideas make hummus a versatile delight. Discover creative ways to fuse hummus with Indian flavors.

August 18, 2025
1/7

Hummus and Parathas

For a creamy, cooling, protein-packed summer swap, use hummus instead of pickles or butter with aloo, gobhi, or paneer parathas.

2/7

Hummus Stuffed Roti or Paratha Roll

If you would like to add some more creaminess and flavor, spread a thick layer of hummus inside a roti or paratha before stuffing the roti or paratha with some sabzi or soya chunks.

3/7

Hummus Dip for Indian Snacks

Use hummus as a dip for onion bhajiyas, moong dal fritters, or paneer fingers with chaat masala or with some tamarind sauce.

4/7

Hummus Side with Rice Dish

Serve a spoon of hummus alongside a particularly spicy rice dish to balance the heat, add some nutty flavor, and add protein.

5/7

Hummus Sandwich with Flavourful Indian Fillings

Hummus can simply be layered on bread with tomato, cucumber, boiled potato, left over chana masala, etc. in a satisfying, flavor filled alternative to traditional sandwiches.

6/7

Hummus used in Wraps and Rolls

If you make paneer, chicken, or mutton roll/wraps, spread some hummus inside to provide moisture, richness, and subtle nutty flavor.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Individual taste preferences and dietary needs may vary. Always check ingredients for allergies and consume in moderation for a balanced diet.

