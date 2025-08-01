  • Home>
6 Delicious Indian Curries That Satisfy Every Craving

From spicy coastal fish to comforting moong dal, these six Indian curries are packed with flavor and variety. Whether you’re vegetarian or non-vegetarian, these recipes offer something for everyone. Perfect for weeknight dinners or festive meals, each curry brings its own regional twist and irresistible taste to the table.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Kerala Fish Curry

Fish stewed with spices and coconut with a good amount of tamarind sauce with some chilis and curry leaves for a bold flavor that is synonymous with the coast here in Kerala.

Moong Dal Coconut Curry

Yellow lentils boiled simply in cumin, coconut and turmeric, tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves, is a warm and creamy vegetarian treat.

Mung Bean & Coconut Curry

Slow cooked green gram with tomatoes and spices, folded in yogurt, coconut milk and finished with a few herbs make for a protein packed vegan curry.

Coconut Curry chicken

Cooked chicken thighs are stewed to tenderness with coconut milk, bell peppers, curry powder and yogurt for richness.

Coconut Milk Fish Stew with red lentils

Fresh caught fish, fresh herbs, red lentils in coconut milk with tomatoes for a comforting meal.

Vegetable coconut curry

Fresh seasonal vegetables, getting all the colors and nutritional options while simmered in a spiced coconut milk sauce. Make it a quick vegan meal.

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Recipe outcomes may vary based on ingredients, preparation methods, and individual preferences.

