6 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Causing Weight Gain
Many people struggle with weight gain without realizing that their everyday habits might be the culprit. Discover six common daily routines that could be adding inches to your waistline and learn how to make simple changes to get back on track.
Missing breakfast
Skipping breakfast causes you to overeat throughout the day because your body is searching for instant energy and thus it leads you to calorie-rich snacks.
Mindless Snacking
Having a TV or working while having a meal makes it simple to consume extra calories unbeknownst to you, especially from processed foods.
Sugary drinks
Daily consumption of soda, sweet coffee, energy drinks, or even fruit juice supplies a big amount of empty calories.
Not Getting Enough Sleep
Sleep deprivation disrupts hunger hormones (ghrelin & leptin), activating appetite and desire, typically for high-fat, high-sugar foods.
Regular Eating Out
Restaurants servings are generally bigger and higher in calories than meals prepared at home
Being Sedentary
Prolonged sitting at a desk or TV binge watching slows down the metabolism and cuts off the calorie burn, resulting in gradual weight gain.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.