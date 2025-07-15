LIVE TV
6 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Causing Weight Gain

 Many people struggle with weight gain without realizing that their everyday habits might be the culprit. Discover six common daily routines that could be adding inches to your waistline and learn how to make simple changes to get back on track.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Missing breakfast

Skipping breakfast causes you to overeat throughout the day because your body is searching for instant energy and thus it leads you to calorie-rich snacks.

2/7

Mindless Snacking

Having a TV or working while having a meal makes it simple to consume extra calories unbeknownst to you, especially from processed foods.

3/7

Sugary drinks

Daily consumption of soda, sweet coffee, energy drinks, or even fruit juice supplies a big amount of empty calories.

4/7

Not Getting Enough Sleep

Sleep deprivation disrupts hunger hormones (ghrelin & leptin), activating appetite and desire, typically for high-fat, high-sugar foods.

5/7

Regular Eating Out

Restaurants servings are generally bigger and higher in calories than meals prepared at home

6/7

Being Sedentary

Prolonged sitting at a desk or TV binge watching slows down the metabolism and cuts off the calorie burn, resulting in gradual weight gain.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

