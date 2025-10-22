LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Deepika Padukone Hot & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

6 Deepika Padukone Hot & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate queen of bold fashion, and when it comes to deep cleavage dresses. The Kalki actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter, Dua, to the world on the occasion of Diwali. After months of keeping their daughter away from the fans and the paparazzi’s camera lenses, they finally shared a glimpse of their family joy. Amid this happy revelation, fans are also reminiscing about Deepika Padukone’s most unforgettable red carpet moments. 

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 1:02 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Deepika Padukone Hot & Sexy Pics
1/8

Deepika Padukone Hot & Sexy Pics

Let’s take a look at Deepika Padukone’s sexy, hot, and bold cleavage looks that prove she’s the hottest diva in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone in Firey Red Hotness
2/8

Deepika Padukone in Firey Red Hotness

Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a sizzling red halter neck dress with a daring cleavage design.

Deepika Padukone Golden Dress
3/8

Deepika Padukone Golden Dress

Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a sizzling red halter neck dress with a daring cleavage design.

Deepika Padukone in Satin White
4/8

Deepika Padukone in Satin White

Deepika Padukone turns heads in a silky white gown with a plunging side cut and backless detailing. She paired it with a jeweled headband and statement earrings.

Deepika Padukone in Red Co-ord Set
5/8

Deepika Padukone in Red Co-ord Set

Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a hot red satin dress with a plunging V neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.

Deepika Padukone in Strapless Dress
6/8

Deepika Padukone in Strapless Dress

Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a hot red satin dress with a plunging V neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.

Deepika Padukone in Plunge Dress
7/8

Deepika Padukone in Plunge Dress

Deepika Padukone stuns in a body-hugging geometric print dress with a daring deep V neckline. Her outfit features bold cuts, which perfectly draw attention to her cleavage.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended purely for entertainment and fashion coverage. We do not intend to objectify or disrespect the actress in any way.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS