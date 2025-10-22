6 Deepika Padukone Hot & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate queen of bold fashion, and when it comes to deep cleavage dresses. The Kalki actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter, Dua, to the world on the occasion of Diwali. After months of keeping their daughter away from the fans and the paparazzi’s camera lenses, they finally shared a glimpse of their family joy. Amid this happy revelation, fans are also reminiscing about Deepika Padukone’s most unforgettable red carpet moments.