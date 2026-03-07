6 Deepika Padukone Sexy & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Deepika Padukone Sexy & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

6 Deepika Padukone Sexy & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate queen of bold fashion, and when it comes to deep cleavage dresses. Kalki actress knows how to turn every event into a red carpet. Let’s take a look at Deepika Padukone’s sexy, hot, and bold cleavage looks that prove she’s the hottest diva in Bollywood.

Published By: Published: March 7, 2026 14:48:56 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Deepika Padukone Golden Dress
1/7
6 Deepika Padukone Hot & Bold Cleavage Show in Red Carpet That Redefine Hotness

Deepika Padukone Golden Dress

Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a sizzling red halter neck dress with a daring cleavage design.

You Might Be Interested In
Deepika Padukone in Firey Red Hotness
2/7

Deepika Padukone in Firey Red Hotness

Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a sizzling red halter neck dress with a daring cleavage design.

Deepika Padukone in Red Co-ord Set
3/7

Deepika Padukone in Red Co-ord Set

Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a hot red satin dress with a plunging V neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.

You Might Be Interested In
Deepika Padukone in Satin White
4/7

Deepika Padukone in Satin White

Deepika Padukone turns heads in a silky white gown with a plunging side cut and backless detailing. She paired it with a jeweled headband and statement earrings.

Deepika Padukone in Strapless Dress
5/7

Deepika Padukone in Strapless Dress

Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a hot red satin dress with a plunging V neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.

Deepika Padukone in Plunge Dress
6/7

Deepika Padukone in Plunge Dress

Deepika Padukone stuns in a body-hugging geometric print dress with a daring deep V neckline. Her outfit features bold cuts, which perfectly draw attention to her cleavage.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended purely for entertainment and fashion coverage. We do not intend to objectify or disrespect the actress in any way.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS