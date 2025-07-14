6 Early Signs of Congestive Heart Failure You Should Not Ignore
Congestive heart failure often begins with subtle symptoms like breathlessness, swelling, and fatigue. Recognizing these early signs can help with timely diagnosis, proper treatment, and preventing life-threatening complications. Early detection is key to better outcomes.
Shortness of Breath
Difficulty breathing in activity or when lying down may mean an accumulation of fluid in the lungs, maybe the heart is weak or there is poor circulation.
Constant Fatigue
Being tired all the time and having no energy may signal that the heart is unable to pump enough blood having enough oxygen to meet the everyday needs and demands of the body.
Swelling of the Legs or Feet
Edema is caused by fluid retention. It is also more pronounced for disorders affecting the heart's ability to circulate blood.
Irregular Beat
Fluttering or heart palpitations may indicate that the heart is weak and fighting to maintain a normal rhythm while forcing enough blood to the tissues.
Chest Pains
Pressure, tightness, or chest pain could hint that the heart is overworking or that something more serious in the heart needs immediate intervention.
Persistent Cough or Wheezing
Getting that long-lasting cough or wheezing whenever you lay down may imply that fluid has backed up in the lungs due to heart failure.
Disclaimer
This information is sourced from WebMD and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or if you experience any of these symptoms.