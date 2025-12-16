6 Easy Steps To Make Gond Ke Laddu at Home For Winter Energy Boost
Gond ke Ladoo are a classic Indian winter treat known for their warming and nourishing properties. Made from edible gum (gond), whole wheat flour, ghee, and nuts, these ladoos are perfect for boosting immunity and providing energy during the colder months. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamins, they are traditionally given to new mothers, growing children, and anyone needing a natural energy boost. Making them at home is simple, and they stay fresh for several weeks if stored properly.
Ingredients
1 cup edible gum (gond/tragacanth), 1 cup whole wheat flour (atta), 1 cup ghee (clarified butter), 1 cup powdered sugar or jaggery, 10-12 almonds chopped, 10-12 cashews chopped, 5-6 walnuts chopped, 1 tsp cardamom powder
Roast the Edible Gum
Heat a pan on low flame.
Add the edible gum and roast gently until it puffs up.
Remove and set aside to cool.
Roast the Flour and Nuts
In the same pan, add ½ cup ghee.
Roast the whole wheat flour until it turns light golden brown and releases a nutty aroma.
Add chopped nuts and lightly roast for 2-3 minutes.
Melt the Gond
Coarsely crush the roasted edible gum using a rolling pin or food processor.
Heat the remaining ghee and melt the crushed gond in it.
Combine Ingredients
Add the roasted flour and nuts into the melted gond ghee mixture.
Mix well on low heat for 5-7 minutes.
Turn off the flame and let it cool slightly.
Sweeten and Flavor
Add powdered sugar or jaggery and cardamom powder.
Mix thoroughly so everything binds together.
Shape the Ladoos
Grease your palms with a little ghee.
Take small portions of the mixture and roll into round balls.
Let them cool completely.