6 Easy Steps To Make Gond Ke Laddu at Home For Winter Energy Boost

Gond ke Ladoo are a classic Indian winter treat known for their warming and nourishing properties. Made from edible gum (gond), whole wheat flour, ghee, and nuts, these ladoos are perfect for boosting immunity and providing energy during the colder months. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamins, they are traditionally given to new mothers, growing children, and anyone needing a natural energy boost. Making them at home is simple, and they stay fresh for several weeks if stored properly.