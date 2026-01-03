LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Extreme Adventure Sports in India You Can’t Miss: From Skiing to Rock Climbing, Experience the Thrill of a Lifetime

6 Extreme Adventure Sports in India You Can’t Miss: From Skiing to Rock Climbing, Experience the Thrill of a Lifetime

India is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. From the snow capped mountains to pristine beaches, the country offers endless opportunities for thrill seekers. Here are 6 adventure sports in India that every adrenaline junkie must experience.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 3, 2026 16:46:53 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Skiing in Manali and Auli
1/7
6 Extreme Adventure Sports in India You Can’t Miss: From Skiing to Rock Climbing, Experience the Thrill of a Lifetime

Skiing in Manali and Auli

Skiing in India has become increasingly popular especially in Manali (Himachal Pradesh) and Auli (Uttarakhand). Whether you are a beginner or an expert these snow covered slopes offer an exhilarating experience. Skiing improves balance, strengthens muscles and gives an unmatched thrill in the heart of the Himalayas.

You Might Be Interested In
Surfing in Goa and Kovalam
2/7

Surfing in Goa and Kovalam

India’s coastline is perfect for surfing. Goa and Kovalam (Kerala) are the hotspots where beginners and experts ride the waves. Surfing not only enhances your reflexes but also provides a refreshing way to enjoy the sea and sun.

Trekking in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
3/7

Trekking in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Trekking is a must do for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Popular trails like Triund, Hampta Pass, Valley of Flowers and Chopta Chandrashila offer stunning views and a chance to explore the Himalayas up close. Trekking improves stamina, reduces stress, and brings you closer to nature.

You Might Be Interested In
Paragliding in Bir Billing and Kamshet
4/7

Paragliding in Bir Billing and Kamshet

For those who love heights, paragliding in Bir Billing (Himachal Pradesh) and Kamshet (Maharashtra) is an unforgettable experience. Flying over valleys and mountains gives a bird’s eye view of the landscape and a thrilling adventure for all ages.

White Water Rafting in Rishikesh
5/7

White Water Rafting in Rishikesh

Rishikesh is the adventure capital of India for white water rafting. Rapids of different grades make it suitable for beginners and professionals alike. This water sport boosts teamwork, improves focus and delivers an adrenaline pumping experience in the Ganges River.

Rock Climbing in Leh and Hampi
6/7

Rock Climbing in Leh and Hampi

Rock climbing is gaining popularity in India with locations like Leh (Ladakh) and Hampi (Karnataka) offering challenging routes. This sport builds strength, endurance and mental toughness while giving a unique way to explore natural rock formations.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Adventure activities involve risks. Always follow safety guidelines, use proper equipment and go with certified instructors.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS