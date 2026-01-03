6 Extreme Adventure Sports in India You Can’t Miss: From Skiing to Rock Climbing, Experience the Thrill of a Lifetime

Skiing in Manali and Auli

Skiing in India has become increasingly popular especially in Manali (Himachal Pradesh) and Auli (Uttarakhand). Whether you are a beginner or an expert these snow covered slopes offer an exhilarating experience. Skiing improves balance, strengthens muscles and gives an unmatched thrill in the heart of the Himalayas.