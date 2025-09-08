6 Extreme Challenges People Do for Fame on the Internet
The internet has sparked a wave of extreme challenges that push boundaries for attention and followers. From dangerous stunts to bizarre dares, these viral trends highlight the risks of chasing online fame. While some challenges are harmless fun, others pose serious physical and psychological dangers. The phenomenon raises important questions about digital culture, safety, and responsibility.
Ice Bucket Challenge
Participants dumped ice water on themselves to raise awareness and donate to a good cause.
Tide Pod Challenge
People are given notoriety for dangerously biting or ingesting detergent pods which can cause severe poisoning.
Blackout Challenge
Participants restricting oxygen are looking for euphoric feelings but risk losing consciousness and ultimately dying.
Cinnamon Challenge
Eating or swallowing a spoonful of dry cinnamon as quickly as possible to gain likes or views. These challenges can lead to choking and respiratory problems.
Bottle Cap Challenge
It involves doing a spinning kick to unscrew a bottle cap from the bottle, all done while a friend films it.
Mannequin Challenge
This simply means to freeze in a position while the camera moves around and can include several frozen poses or just one frozen shot with a group of people that are exceptionally choreographed.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for awareness only. Extreme challenges may be unsafe and harmful. Readers are strongly advised not to attempt dangerous activities seen online for the sake of popularity or views.