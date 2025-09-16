LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Famous Tribal Dishes From India You Need to Try at Least Once

6 Famous Tribal Dishes From India You Need to Try at Least Once

India’s tribal communities have rich culinary traditions rooted in local ingredients and ancestral practices. From Jharkhand’s Dhuska to Nagaland’s Smoked Pork with Bamboo Shoot, each dish tells a cultural story. These recipes are deeply tied to festivals, nature, and sustainability. Their distinct flavors reflect India’s diversity beyond mainstream cuisine, offering a rare glimpse into indigenous heritage and culinary craftsmanship passed down through generations.

By: Last Updated: September 16, 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bak Pukchung Khisarkay (Rabha Tribe, Meghalaya)
1/7

Bak Pukchung Khisarkay (Rabha Tribe, Meghalaya)

A pork curry made with pig innards and blood, showcasing the bold flavors of the Rabha tribal cuisine.

Navakhana Festival Feast (Chik Badaik Tribe, Odisha)

A special harvest celebration meal featuring flattened rice (poha) and chicken cooked in various traditional styles.

Njandu Varattiyathu (Kurichiya Tribe, Kerala)
3/7

Njandu Varattiyathu (Kurichiya Tribe, Kerala)

Rock crab fry cooked with hand-ground spices in an earthen vessel, a fragrant and highly prized tribal delicacy.

Puttu (Various Tribes, Kerala)
4/7

Puttu (Various Tribes, Kerala)

A steamed rice cake made from rice flour and coconut, often served with fish curry or other spicy accompaniments.

Teliya Maach (Bhojpuri Tribal Cuisine)
5/7

Teliya Maach (Bhojpuri Tribal Cuisine)

A tangy fish curry cooked with mustard oil, mustard seeds, and traditional spices, popular among indigenous communities.

Murga Chawal Bhunja (Warli Tribe, Maharashtra)
6/7

Murga Chawal Bhunja (Warli Tribe, Maharashtra)

A traditional chicken dish cooked with roasted rice, enjoyed by children and adults alike in Warli communities.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Information is based on cultural studies and local reports. Recipes and names can vary among tribes, and availability depends on regional practices and seasonal ingredients.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS