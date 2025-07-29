  • Home>
6 Food Combos You Should Avoid: They May Cancel Each Other’s Health Benefits

Certain food pairings can do more harm than good. Discover six common food combos that may reduce each other’s nutritional value and impact digestion.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
1/7

Milk and Citrus

Combining milk and citrus (oranges or lemons) can cause milk to curdle in your stomach, slowing down digestion and decreasing calcium absorption. This will result in the sensations of bloating, discomfort, and ultimately nutrient absorption will be diminished.

2/7

Fruits with Meals (Especially with Protein or Dairy)

Fruits take less time to digest than most foods. Consuming fruit together with proteins or yogurt can lead to fermentation, gas, and bloating, thus taking away from the health benefits of both the fruit and the meal.

3/7

Bananas and Milk

While it is popular to combine bananas and milk in smoothies, together they are "heavy," making digestion slower. As a result, this heavier pairing may contribute to slower digestion and the creation of toxins, combined with fullness or indigestion.

4/7

Fish and Milk

From an Ayurvedic viewpoint, fish is "heating" and milk is "cooling." If combined, they may confuse the digestion, contribute to the building of toxins, and may lead to skin disorders or allergies.

5/7

Tomatoes and Cucumbers

Cucumbers have an enzyme (ascorbinase) which neutralizes the vitamin C in tomatoes. The combination of them combined together leads to less antioxidant value in the meal and decreased nutrient absorption.

6/7

Cheese (or Fatty Food) with Soda or Cold Drinks

Cheesy or fatty foods take longer to digest when combined with cold, carbonated beverages. The breakdown of fat is slowed down, acidity is elevated leading to bloating.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Dietary effects may vary by individual. Consult a qualified nutritionist or healthcare provider for personalized advice.

