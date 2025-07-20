6 Forgotten Traditional Indian Dishes That Deserve a Spot Back on Our Dining Tables
From Bhutte ka Kees to Chilka Roti, rediscover 7 traditional Indian dishes that have faded from memory but deserve a delicious revival in today’s kitchens.
Bhutte Ka Kees (Madhya Pradesh)
It is a dish made of grated corn, milk and spices. A countertop dish found during monsoons everywhere, it is fast disappearing outside of the home in MP.
Patoleo (Goa)
They are steamed parcels of turmeric leaves stuffed with coconut and jaggery. Once a must-have festive item in Goan kitchens, it is quickly disappearing from urban homes.
Dal Dhokli (Gujarat/Rajasthan)
Dal Dhokli is whole wheat dumplings in spiced dal. It is filling, one-pot comfort food that was once found in abundance, but is lost in trendy cooking.
Chak Hao Kheer (Manipur)
It is a beautifully aromatic black rice pudding, loaded with antioxidants. Chak Hao Kheer is intimately linked with traditional culture and is now almost entirely absent from any menu outside the northeast.
Pakhala Bhata (Odisha/Bengal)
Pakhala Bhata is fermented rice in water, often with mustard and vegetables. Once a daily staple, it is only accepted at regional food festivals.
Chilka Roti (Jharkhand)
It is a pancake of rice and chana dal batter, and we have some protein. Satisfying, filling tribal food that is now completely absent from mainstream diets.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and does not constitute culinary, nutritional, or health advice. Individual preferences, regional recipes, and dietary needs may vary. Please consult an expert as needed.