  6 Hailey Bieber-Inspired Glazed Nail Looks You Can Try at Home

6 Hailey Bieber-Inspired Glazed Nail Looks You Can Try at Home

Hailey Bieber has been an icon for a long time, from her clean girl aesthetic to her very own brand of Rhode she knows how to make people fall in love with her. Her glazed Donut nails however, sparked a craze for beauty that is still going strong and for really good reasons. Her signature glossy, pearlescent manicure is the perfect blend of chic and modern glam, making it a fan favourite. Ranging from brunch to a night out to even a formal event, these nails add that subtle “clean girl” touch to any outfit. In this list, we’ve carefully picked out some of Hailey’s inspired glazed nail looks that you can easily recreate at home. From classics to chrome to tinted shimmer, these DIY-friendly styles are affordable and guaranteed to elevate your manicure game effortlessly.

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Image Credit: Pinterest
1/6

Glazed Donut

The trend that started it all—Hailey’s iconic glazed donut nails are timeless and universally flattering. With an opalescent sheen and creamy base, it radiates luxury and simplicity. Ideal for weddings, workdays, or casual outings, this look defines the ultimate clean girl manicure.

Image Credit: Pinterest
2/6

Mini Red Tips

A daring update to the classic French, this red-glazed tip oozes confidence and glamour. With a clean nude base and a pop of crimson shine, it’s perfect for evening events or power dressing. Strikes a balance between fierce and feminine with effortless class.

Image Credit: InStyle
3/6

Glazed Dots

Whimsical yet minimal, glazed dots bring an artistic flair to your nails without going overboard. Think of it as wearable nail art—fun, customizable, and elegant. Perfect for those who love to express creativity subtly while staying on-trend with the glazed aesthetic.

Image Credit: Pinterest
4/6

Summer Vibes

Bright and joyful, this sunny hue with a glazed finish brings positive energy and playful sophistication. Whether you’re headed to a beach vacation or simply want to brighten your look, this yellow-toned manicure beams with warmth, charm, and standout summer energy.

Image Credit: Pinterest
5/6

Choco Brownie

Deep, warm, and glossy, the brownie-glazed look exudes cozy chicness. Think rich chocolate tones under a glassy shine—ideal for fall and winter. This understated yet fashionable style complements neutral outfits, making it a go-to for fashion-forward minimalists who love earthy palettes.

Image Credit: Pinterest
6/6

Pink Bubblegum

Soft, feminine, and playful, this glossy pink shade channels major Y2K vibes with a modern twist. Its youthful energy pairs perfectly with floral dresses or laid-back denim. The bubblegum tone adds a sweet yet sophisticated edge, making it great for brunch or date nights.

