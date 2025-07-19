6 Hailey Bieber-Inspired Glazed Nail Looks You Can Try at Home
Hailey Bieber has been an icon for a long time, from her clean girl aesthetic to her very own brand of Rhode she knows how to make people fall in love with her. Her glazed Donut nails however, sparked a craze for beauty that is still going strong and for really good reasons. Her signature glossy, pearlescent manicure is the perfect blend of chic and modern glam, making it a fan favourite. Ranging from brunch to a night out to even a formal event, these nails add that subtle “clean girl” touch to any outfit. In this list, we’ve carefully picked out some of Hailey’s inspired glazed nail looks that you can easily recreate at home. From classics to chrome to tinted shimmer, these DIY-friendly styles are affordable and guaranteed to elevate your manicure game effortlessly.
Glazed Donut
The trend that started it all—Hailey’s iconic glazed donut nails are timeless and universally flattering. With an opalescent sheen and creamy base, it radiates luxury and simplicity. Ideal for weddings, workdays, or casual outings, this look defines the ultimate clean girl manicure.
Mini Red Tips
A daring update to the classic French, this red-glazed tip oozes confidence and glamour. With a clean nude base and a pop of crimson shine, it’s perfect for evening events or power dressing. Strikes a balance between fierce and feminine with effortless class.
Glazed Dots
Whimsical yet minimal, glazed dots bring an artistic flair to your nails without going overboard. Think of it as wearable nail art—fun, customizable, and elegant. Perfect for those who love to express creativity subtly while staying on-trend with the glazed aesthetic.
Summer Vibes
Bright and joyful, this sunny hue with a glazed finish brings positive energy and playful sophistication. Whether you’re headed to a beach vacation or simply want to brighten your look, this yellow-toned manicure beams with warmth, charm, and standout summer energy.
Choco Brownie
Deep, warm, and glossy, the brownie-glazed look exudes cozy chicness. Think rich chocolate tones under a glassy shine—ideal for fall and winter. This understated yet fashionable style complements neutral outfits, making it a go-to for fashion-forward minimalists who love earthy palettes.
Pink Bubblegum
Soft, feminine, and playful, this glossy pink shade channels major Y2K vibes with a modern twist. Its youthful energy pairs perfectly with floral dresses or laid-back denim. The bubblegum tone adds a sweet yet sophisticated edge, making it great for brunch or date nights.