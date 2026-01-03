LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Healthy Food Bowls & Smoothies for Breakfast to Boost Energy, Immunity and Weight Loss

6 Healthy Food Bowls & Smoothies for Breakfast to Boost Energy, Immunity and Weight Loss

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast boosts energy, improves focus and supports overall health. These healthy food bowls and smoothies are quick, delicious, and perfect for a balanced morning meal.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 3, 2026 12:35:33 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Oats & Fruit Power Bowl
1/7
6 Healthy Food Bowls & Smoothies for Breakfast to Boost Energy, Immunity and Weight Loss

Oats & Fruit Power Bowl

This bowl combines rolled oats with fresh fruits like banana, berries and apple topped with nuts or seeds. It is rich in fiber which improves digestion, keeps you full for longer and provides steady energy throughout the morning.

You Might Be Interested In
Greek Yogurt Protein Bowl
2/7

Greek Yogurt Protein Bowl

Made with thick Greek yogurt, seasonal fruits, honey and seeds, this bowl is high in protein and probiotics. It supports gut health, strengthens muscles, boosts immunity and helps maintain a healthy metabolism.

Veggie Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
3/7

Veggie Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Prepared with cooked quinoa, sauteed vegetables and a light drizzle of olive oil or lemon this bowl is packed with plant based protein and essential nutrients. It helps balance blood sugar levels, supports heart health, and provides long lasting energy for a productive day.

You Might Be Interested In
Green Detox Smoothie
4/7

Green Detox Smoothie

Made with spinach, kale, cucumber, green apple and a splash of lemon juice, this smoothie is packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. It helps detoxify the body, boosts energy, supports digestion and strengthens the immune system.

Berry Protein Smoothie
5/7

Berry Protein Smoothie

A mix of strawberries, blueberries, banana, Greek yogurt and a scoop of protein powder makes this smoothie rich in protein, antioxidants and essential vitamins. It promotes muscle recovery, improves brain function and keeps you full until your next meal.

Banana & Peanut Butter Smoothie
6/7

Banana & Peanut Butter Smoothie

Made with banana, peanut butter, milk (or plant-based milk) and a touch of honey. It Benefits in Providing protein, healthy fats and potassium for energy and muscle support.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The content on this page is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or lifestyle.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS