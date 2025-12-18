LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Highly Educated Bollywood Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know About

6 Highly Educated Bollywood Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know About

Bollywood stars are often admired for their on-screen talent, but many of them are equally impressive off screen with strong academic backgrounds.

You Might Be Interested In
Published By: Published: December 18, 2025 16:25:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood Actors & Actresses with Highest Qualification
1/8
6 Highly Educated Bollywood Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know About

Bollywood Actors & Actresses with Highest Qualification

From top Indian universities to international degrees, these actors and actresses prove that education and stardom can go hand in hand.

Amitabh Bachchan
2/8

Amitabh Bachchan

A Science graduate from Delhi University, he is known for his command over language and poetry. His intellectual presence sets him apart in Indian cinema.

John Abraham
3/8

John Abraham

He completed his MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai, before entering films. His academic background supports his success as an actor, producer, and businessman.

Vidya Balan
4/8

Vidya Balan

She holds degrees in Sociology, including a Master’s from the University of Mumbai. Her education influences her strong choice of meaningful and content-driven roles.

Taapsee Pannu
5/8

Taapsee Pannu

A Computer Science Engineering graduate, she worked in the corporate sector before films. Her logical thinking is evident in her outspoken and confident personality.

Parineeti Chopra
6/8

Parineeti Chopra

She studied Business, Finance, and Economics at the University of Manchester, UK. Before acting, she worked in corporate roles and topped her academic batch.

Shah Rukh Khan
7/8

Shah Rukh Khan

He holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University and studied Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia. His education reflects in his articulate interviews and global appeal.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information and media reports. Educational qualifications mentioned are for general knowledge purposes and may not reflect complete academic histories.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS