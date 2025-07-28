6 No-Jump Home Exercises to Burn Belly Fat in Just 21 Days Without Running
Want to burn belly fat without jumping or running? Try these 6 low-impact home exercises that are easy on joints yet highly effective in just 21 days.
Plank
Maintain a straight line from head to toe while holding your body up on your forearms and toes. You need to engage your core strongly to keep that straight line. Strengthens the abs, shoulders and lower back muscles.
Bicycle Crunches
Lie on your back up with legs upwards towards the ceiling and alternate putting your knee to your elbow in a cycling motion. This is an awesome movement to exercise the upper abs, lower abs, and obliques.
Standing Side Crunches
Standing tall, hands behind the head, pull your knee toward your elbow on the same side. This will engage your obliques and waist muscles and help to tone and strengthen your core.
Bird Dog
Begin on all fours. Extend your right arm and left leg and hold. Switch sides and repeat. This exercise will increase stability and strengthen your core and back.
Heel Touches
Lying flat on back with knees bent and feet flat on ground, reach with your right hand to your right heel, then reach with your left hand to your left heel. This will work and tighten the oblique muscles.
Leg Drops
Lie flat with your legs straight up. Lower legs slowly toward the ground, then pick them back up again. Great exercise for your lower abs, and will flatten and tighten your belly.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Consult a certified fitness trainer or healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have medical conditions or injuries.