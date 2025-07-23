6 Homemade Scrubs That Work Wonders for Your Skin Using Natural, Easy Kitchen Ingredients

- Home>
Six scrubs using kitchen ingredients—oats, coffee, banana, and aloe are easy, effective, and perfect for glowing skin. Always do patch tests and moisturize after every use.
Honey and Oatmeal Scrub
Combine oats, honey, and milk or yogurt into a gentle scrub! This scrub calms irritated skin, deeply hydrates skin, and exfoliates skin in dreams for late, sensitive, or irritated skin.
Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub
Blend ground coffee, coconut oil, and honey. This scrub will exfoliate your dry, peeling skin, stimulate circulation, and deeply moisturize. Rough and dull areas will begin to soften and glow as you work it down into your skin!
Olive Oil and Sugar Scrub
Mix sugar, olive oil, and lemon juice together to build the best all-purpose scrub. This scrub exfoliates dry dead skin, with ultra-soft feeling skin, hydrates skin, and makes your skin appear fresh and naturally glowing every time.
Sugar and Green Tea Scrub
Make a blend of sugar, melted coconut oil, and cooled green tea. Since it is rich in antioxidants it will calm and heal skin and is such a good option for aging, stressed, or sun-damaged skin.
Banana and Honey Scrub
Mash a banana, add in the honey and sugar. Another all-natural option which will allow you to gently exfoliate while cleansing, hydrating, and moisturizing dry skin so that it appears bright and smooth all at it once.
Sugar Scrub and Lemon
Mix fresh lemon juice, sugar, and honey if desired for a scrub to get you clear and healthy looking skin. Lemon lightens skin, evening out skin tone and sugar is an exfoliant that removes dead skin.
Disclaimer
Individual reactions vary. Stop use if irritation develops. These remedies are not medical advice; consult a skincare professional for persistent skin issues or concerns.