6 Hot And Ageless Photos Of Milind Soman, The Ultimate 90’s Women’s Heartthrob
From emerging out of a wooden box in Alisha Chinai’s Made in India music video to becoming one of the most iconic supermodels of the ’90s, Milind Soman has remained a timeless crush. Bare-chested in a dhoti, his chiseled physique and charming smile made him an instant sensation a face that defined an era of style and charisma.
Nearly three decades later, the model-turned-actor-turned-fitness icon still looks as stunning, if not better, than in his early days. A marathon runner and health advocate, Milind inspires millions with his mantra: “Any exercise, even for a minute, is a good start.” Truly, not all superheroes fly some run, and Milind Soman is proof.
Have a look!
(Note: All the photos used here are taken from Milind Soman’s official Instagram account)
When Looks Could Kill
Dressed in a sharp black suit with that intense gaze, Milind Soman redefined sophistication in the ’90s. This smoldering look captures why he was every woman’s ultimate crush-effortlessly charming, magnetic, and timeless.
Ageless Charm
With his salt-and-pepper hair, aviators, and leather jacket, Milind Soman proves that age only makes him hotter. Effortlessly exuding style and power, the eternal ’90s crush has turned into a silver fox who still rules every heart.
Beach Body Goals
At 50-plus, Milind Soman flaunts a physique that can put men half his age to shame. With sculpted abs, effortless confidence, and that trademark charm, the eternal crush of the ’90s redefines what it means to age like fine wine.
Forever in motion
Fitness icon Milind Soman takes to the streets on his cycle, inspiring fans to embrace an active lifestyle. Whether it’s running, cycling, or breaking personal limits, he continues to show that dedication and passion for fitness never fade.
Sun, sea, and sheer fitness
Milind Soman stands shirtless by the beach, radiating effortless charm and peak fitness. The actor and fitness icon continues to inspire fans with his dedication to a healthy, active lifestyle, proving that age is just a number.
Shirt off, confidence on
Milind Soman emerges from the water, shirtless and radiating strength. The fitness icon proves that dedication knows no bounds, inspiring fans to embrace health, confidence, and a fearless approach to life.