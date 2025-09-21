6 Hot And Ageless Photos Of Milind Soman, The Ultimate 90’s Women’s Heartthrob

From emerging out of a wooden box in Alisha Chinai’s Made in India music video to becoming one of the most iconic supermodels of the ’90s, Milind Soman has remained a timeless crush. Bare-chested in a dhoti, his chiseled physique and charming smile made him an instant sensation a face that defined an era of style and charisma.

Nearly three decades later, the model-turned-actor-turned-fitness icon still looks as stunning, if not better, than in his early days. A marathon runner and health advocate, Milind inspires millions with his mantra: “Any exercise, even for a minute, is a good start.” Truly, not all superheroes fly some run, and Milind Soman is proof.

Have a look!

(Note: All the photos used here are taken from Milind Soman’s official Instagram account)