LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors

Acting and medicine might seem like very different worlds, but some Indian actresses have conquered both of them. These actresses not only light up the screen, but also help people heal. Here is a list of 6 Indian actresses who have also earned the respect of being real-life doctors.
By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
1/7

Sai Pallavi

She holds an MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. She completed her medical studies before transitioning full-time into acting. She is acclaimed for her natural performances across Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
2/7

Sreeleela

She completed her MBBS degree in 2021. She entered the Kannada film industry while continuing her medical studies. She balances her passion for acting alongside her commitment to medicine.

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
3/7

Aditi Shankar

She is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar. Aditi graduated with an MBBS from Sri Ramachandra Medical College (Chennai). She acted in successful Tamil films like Maaveeran and Viruman.

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
4/7

Aditi Govitrikar

She is a former supermodel and Mrs. World (2001). She earned her MBBS from Grant Medical College (Mumbai). She also holds a postgraduate degree in psychiatry/psychology.

Top 7 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
5/7

Manushi Chillar

She holds a MBBS from Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Sonipat. She took a hiatus to win Miss World (2017), then returned to complete her degree.

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
6/7

Meenakshi Chaudhary

She was crowned Miss Grand India 2018 before entering acting. Meenakshi holds a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree. She appears in South Indian films across Tamil and Telugu industries.

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?