Top 6 Indian Actresses Who Are Also Qualified Doctors
Sai Pallavi
She holds an MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. She completed her medical studies before transitioning full-time into acting. She is acclaimed for her natural performances across Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema.
Sreeleela
She completed her MBBS degree in 2021. She entered the Kannada film industry while continuing her medical studies. She balances her passion for acting alongside her commitment to medicine.
Aditi Shankar
She is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar. Aditi graduated with an MBBS from Sri Ramachandra Medical College (Chennai). She acted in successful Tamil films like Maaveeran and Viruman.
Aditi Govitrikar
She is a former supermodel and Mrs. World (2001). She earned her MBBS from Grant Medical College (Mumbai). She also holds a postgraduate degree in psychiatry/psychology.
Manushi Chillar
She holds a MBBS from Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Sonipat. She took a hiatus to win Miss World (2017), then returned to complete her degree.
Meenakshi Chaudhary
She was crowned Miss Grand India 2018 before entering acting. Meenakshi holds a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree. She appears in South Indian films across Tamil and Telugu industries.
