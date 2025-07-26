6 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In England

  • Home>
Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently in England for the Test series, is just two wickets away from becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in Test matches on English soil. He is set to surpass Ishant Sharma, who currently holds the record with 51 Test wickets in England. Here is a look at 6 Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets in England.

51 - Ishant Sharma. Ishant Sharma holds the record for most wickets in Tests in England. He achieved this feat in 24 innings.

50* - Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah is only two wickets away to overtake Ishant Sharma to become the most successful test bowler in tests in England.

43 - Kapil Dev. Kapil Dev has taken 43 test wickets in 22 innings in England.

42 - Mohammed Shami. Shami has taken 42 wickets in England in 25 innings.

36 - Anil Kumble. The right-arm spinner took 36 wickets for India in tests in England in 19 innings.

36 - Mohammed Siraj. Siraj has taken so far 36 wickets in England in tests in 18 innings.

