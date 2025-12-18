6 Indian Cricketers With Centuries In All Three Formats
Very few Indian cricketers have reached the exceptional milestone of scoring hundreds in every international format Test, ODI and T20I proving their extraordinary flexibility and endurance at the highest level of the sport. The list features some of the most iconic Indian batsmen, both old and new, with Smriti Mandhana being the first Indian woman to be inducted into this distinguished group just recently.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, one of India’s most prolific run scorers, has centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is to his name. Known for his impeccable consistency and hunger for runs, Kohli’s batting has anchored India on numerous occasions. His all format success reflects his world class stature.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has been a class act across all formats, amassing centuries with elegant strokeplay and consistency. He stands out for his ability to dominate bowlers in Tests, ODIs and the shortest format. Rohit’s career includes multiple big scores that underline his all format mastery.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is the young sensation who completed centuries across all formats with a maiden T20I hundred in 2023. His elegant batting and maturity beyond his years have quickly made him an all format threat. Gill’s ascent signals a bright future for Indian batting.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina was the first Indian to score centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, setting the benchmark for all format excellence. His powerful batting and aggression made him a key figure in India’s limited overs teams. Raina’s achievement laid the foundation for others to follow in his footsteps.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul’s adaptability has seen him notch hundreds in every major international format, showcasing remarkable technique and composure. His ability to bat in various situations has been crucial for India’s batting depth. Rahul reached this milestone relatively quickly in his career.
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana recently became the first Indian woman to score centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, marking a historic achievement for women’s cricket. Her milestone illustrates the growing impact and talent in the women’s game. Mandhana’s all format success inspires a new generation of cricketers.