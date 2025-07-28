6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate
From Punjab to Tamil Nadu, explore 6 Indian thalis that showcase the unique and diverse culinary traditions of different states all on one plate.
Rajasthani Thali
This elegant thali showcases the flavors of the desert with dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi, ker sangri, and chutneys all boasting levels of spice, ghee, and tradition from a Marwari perspective.
Bengali Thali
This thali brilliantly reflects all the facets of Bengal’s rich cuisine; aromatic rice, shukto, fish curry, aloo bhaja, and mishti doi all present you with a taste of the three important tastes important to Bengali cuisine and culture - bitter, sweet, and mustardy.
Gujarati Thali
The traditional thali featured a sweet kadhi, dhokla, thepla, undhiyu, and sweet shrikhand all put together to create a brightly, and inviting plate; spicy, sour, and sweet all culminating in an explosion in each mouthful.
Punjabi Thali
There’s nothing better than being handed a thali with butter chicken or chole, sarson da saag, makki di roti, lassi, and pickles. It's decadent, bold, and hearty with big chunks of butter and salt.
South Indian Thali
The banana leaf includes the essentials of sambar, rasam, poriyal, rice, curd, appalam, and pickle, and is light, spicy, and satisfying.
Maharashtrian Thali
In hinduism one is considered truly blessed for a meal and in a packets experience from varan bhaat, bhakri, thecha, sabzi, and puran poli has rich flavours, rustic, spicy, and sweet; truly expressed all everything Maharashtra has to offer the palate in warming deep flavours.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended for informational and culinary exploration purposes. Dishes may vary by region and household. Please check for dietary preferences and food allergies.