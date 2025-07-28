  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate

From Punjab to Tamil Nadu, explore 6 Indian thalis that showcase the unique and diverse culinary traditions of different states all on one plate.

By: Last Updated: July 28, 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
1/7

Rajasthani Thali

This elegant thali showcases the flavors of the desert with dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi, ker sangri, and chutneys all boasting levels of spice, ghee, and tradition from a Marwari perspective.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
2/7

Bengali Thali

This thali brilliantly reflects all the facets of Bengal’s rich cuisine; aromatic rice, shukto, fish curry, aloo bhaja, and mishti doi all present you with a taste of the three important tastes important to Bengali cuisine and culture - bitter, sweet, and mustardy.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
3/7

Gujarati Thali

The traditional thali featured a sweet kadhi, dhokla, thepla, undhiyu, and sweet shrikhand all put together to create a brightly, and inviting plate; spicy, sour, and sweet all culminating in an explosion in each mouthful.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
4/7

Punjabi Thali

There’s nothing better than being handed a thali with butter chicken or chole, sarson da saag, makki di roti, lassi, and pickles. It's decadent, bold, and hearty with big chunks of butter and salt.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
5/7

South Indian Thali

The banana leaf includes the essentials of sambar, rasam, poriyal, rice, curd, appalam, and pickle, and is light, spicy, and satisfying.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
6/7

Maharashtrian Thali

In hinduism one is considered truly blessed for a meal and in a packets experience from varan bhaat, bhakri, thecha, sabzi, and puran poli has rich flavours, rustic, spicy, and sweet; truly expressed all everything Maharashtra has to offer the palate in warming deep flavours.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended for informational and culinary exploration purposes. Dishes may vary by region and household. Please check for dietary preferences and food allergies.

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery
6 Must-Try Indian Thalis from Different States That Celebrate Diverse Flavours on a Single Plate - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?