LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where glamour often overshadows personal struggles, several single mothers stand out for their resilience and determination. These remarkable women have not only carved out successful careers in the film industry but have also taken on the monumental task of raising their children single-handedly. From navigating the challenges of motherhood to breaking stereotypes, these single mothers serve as powerful role models.

In this photo gallery, we celebrate seven inspiring single mothers from Bollywood who have made a significant impact both on and off the screen. Each of these women has a unique story, showcasing their strength and commitment to their families while continuing to flourish in their professional lives. Join us as we explore their journeys and highlight their contributions to the film industry and society.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image
1/6

Amrita Singh: Celebrated Bollywood Actress and Devoted Mother

Amrita Singh, a renowned actress in the Indian film industry, is known for her impressive versatility and strong performances. With a career that spans decades, she continues to inspire audiences with her talent and dedication to both her craft and her family.

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image
2/6

Neena Gupta: Iconic Actress and Trailblazer in Bollywood

Neena Gupta, a highly acclaimed actress and filmmaker, is celebrated for her remarkable versatility and powerful performances in Indian cinema. With over forty years in the industry, she has captivated audiences with her authentic portrayals while also being a source of inspiration as a single mother.

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image
3/6

Karisma Kapoor: Renowned Bollywood Actress and Icon

Karisma Kapoor, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, is celebrated for her captivating performances and dynamic roles in numerous hit films. With a legacy rooted in Bollywood heritage, she continues to inspire fans while gracefully managing her career and family life.

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image
4/6

Sushmita Sen: Trailblazing Actress and Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown, has established herself as a talented actress and a powerful advocate for women's rights. With her captivating performances in Bollywood films and her role as a dedicated single mother, she continues to inspire numerous individuals around the world.

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image
5/6

Shweta Tiwari: Versatile Actress and Television Icon

Shweta Tiwari, a celebrated Indian actress, is renowned for her outstanding performances in popular television shows and films. Known for her memorable role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' Shweta continues to inspire fans with her dedication to acting and her unwavering strength as a single mother.

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image
6/6

Raveena Tandon: Iconic Bollywood Actress and Philanthropist

Raveena Tandon, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, is known for her impactful performances in numerous blockbuster films throughout the 1990s and beyond. With her commitment to social causes and her role as a devoted mother, Raveena continues to inspire many both on and off the screen.

6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?