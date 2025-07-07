6 Inspiring Single Mothers in Bollywood You Must Know

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where glamour often overshadows personal struggles, several single mothers stand out for their resilience and determination. These remarkable women have not only carved out successful careers in the film industry but have also taken on the monumental task of raising their children single-handedly. From navigating the challenges of motherhood to breaking stereotypes, these single mothers serve as powerful role models.

In this photo gallery, we celebrate seven inspiring single mothers from Bollywood who have made a significant impact both on and off the screen. Each of these women has a unique story, showcasing their strength and commitment to their families while continuing to flourish in their professional lives. Join us as we explore their journeys and highlight their contributions to the film industry and society.