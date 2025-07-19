6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions
Go beyond dosa and idli to explore 7 lesser-known South Indian cuisines, each with its own rich heritage, bold flavors, unique ingredients, and time-honored cooking techniques.
Kodava Cuisine (Coorg/Karnataka)
With tons of meat, bamboo shoots and wild mushrooms, Kodava cuisine is a representation of the forest-strewn land and militaristic ethos of the people of Coorg.
Udupi Cuisine (Karnataka)
Udupi Cuisine is a temple-based vegetarian cuisine, a variety of satvik food (like rasam, sambar, kosambari) is made with no onion and garlic, and who knows what delicious taste is made in each meal.
Chettinad Cuisine (Tamil Nadu)
With spicy and fragrant Chettinad recipes such as chicken curry and kuzhi paniyaram, habitat in the pirated trade of spices, and, of course, excess from his Chettiar heritage.
Malnad Cuisine (Western Ghats/Karnataka)
Relying heavily on forest produce, Malnad cuisine has a lot of colocasia and jackfruit, with a bit of pepper, in traditional dishes, like tambuli and kesa. This is an earthy, regional cuisine, done well!
Mappila Cuisine (Kerala)
Mappila cuisine offers a blend of Arab and Kerala flavours, their own seasonal adaptations, best experienced to their well-regarded biryanis, pathiri, and seafood dishes, sampling, flavoursome Muslim coast traditions with sizzling spicy adaptations to cooking.
Rayalaseema Cuisine (Andhra Pradesh)
Rayalaseema is best known for its influence of spice and extreme flavours, composed yet simple (like ragi sangati and natukodi curry).
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended for informational and cultural exploration purposes only. Recipes and regional variations may differ across households and communities.