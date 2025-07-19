LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions

Go beyond dosa and idli to explore 7 lesser-known South Indian cuisines, each with its own rich heritage, bold flavors, unique ingredients, and time-honored cooking techniques.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
1/7

Kodava Cuisine (Coorg/Karnataka)

With tons of meat, bamboo shoots and wild mushrooms, Kodava cuisine is a representation of the forest-strewn land and militaristic ethos of the people of Coorg.

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
2/7

Udupi Cuisine (Karnataka)

Udupi Cuisine is a temple-based vegetarian cuisine, a variety of satvik food (like rasam, sambar, kosambari) is made with no onion and garlic, and who knows what delicious taste is made in each meal.

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
3/7

Chettinad Cuisine (Tamil Nadu)

With spicy and fragrant Chettinad recipes such as chicken curry and kuzhi paniyaram, habitat in the pirated trade of spices, and, of course, excess from his Chettiar heritage.

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
4/7

Malnad Cuisine (Western Ghats/Karnataka)

Relying heavily on forest produce, Malnad cuisine has a lot of colocasia and jackfruit, with a bit of pepper, in traditional dishes, like tambuli and kesa. This is an earthy, regional cuisine, done well!

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
5/7

Mappila Cuisine (Kerala)

Mappila cuisine offers a blend of Arab and Kerala flavours, their own seasonal adaptations, best experienced to their well-regarded biryanis, pathiri, and seafood dishes, sampling, flavoursome Muslim coast traditions with sizzling spicy adaptations to cooking.

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
6/7

Rayalaseema Cuisine (Andhra Pradesh)

Rayalaseema is best known for its influence of spice and extreme flavours, composed yet simple (like ragi sangati and natukodi curry).

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended for informational and cultural exploration purposes only. Recipes and regional variations may differ across households and communities.

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery
6 Lesser-Known South Indian Cuisines Bursting with Unique Flavors and Traditions - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?