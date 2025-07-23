LIVE TV
  6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively

6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively

Explore six easy lifestyle changes, like smaller meals and stress management, that help reduce GERD symptoms naturally for a healthier, more comfortable life.

Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively
1/7

Eat smaller and more frequent meals

Eat smaller and more frequent meals instead of 3 large meals. Consider 4 to 6 smaller meals as smaller amounts will not stretch your stomach as much and can decrease your reflux during the day.

1/7
2/7

Do not go to bed after your meals

After you eat or drink you need to let yourself rest for at least 2 to 3 hours before you sleep or lie down. If you sleep or lay down after you eat, stomach acids may flow back up your esophagus and you may experience discomfort.

2/7
3/7

Elevate your bed

Another option to try to prevent stomach acid from flowing up while you sleep at night is to elevate the head of your bed by at least 6 to 8 inches.

3/7
4/7

Avoid Common Foods and Drinks That Can Trigger Symptoms

One suggestion is to limit or avoid common foods (meals served hot) and drinks (chocolate, coffee, alcohol, and drinks with carbonated bubbles). These foods and drinks more often than not will trigger sensation feelings in your chest and cause you heartburn. For you also consider reducing your intake of citrus fruits.

4/7
5/7

Maintain Your Weight within a Healthy Range

Looser fitting clothing in your mid-abdomen area can help reduce abdominal and stomach pressure and may reduce your reflux and abdominal pressure, while also promoting better health.

5/7
6/7

Stop Smoking And Manage Your Stress

Finally, the best thing you can do for you and your health is quit smoking. If you're not smoking and if you have managed stress, you should decrease your chance of reflux symptoms and improve your overall health.

6/7
7/7

Disclaimer

This information is not medical advice. Please consult your healthcare provider before starting new lifestyle changes, especially if symptoms persist or worsen.

7/7

6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively - Photo Gallery

6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively - Photo Gallery
6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively - Photo Gallery
6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively - Photo Gallery
6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Manage GERD Naturally and Effectively - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

