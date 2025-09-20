LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Mini-Series On Netflix You Can Binge in a Weekend

6 Mini-Series On Netflix You Can Binge in a Weekend

These six Netflix mini-series are perfect for a weekend binge. The Queen’s Gambit follows a chess prodigy’s rise and struggles; When They See Us recounts the Central Park Five case; Midnight Mass blends faith and horror; Unbelievable tells a gripping true-crime story; Maniac mixes surreal sci-fi with emotion; and The Haunting of Bly Manor delivers gothic romance with supernatural chills. Each series offers captivating storytelling, emotional depth, and binge-worthy performances.

By: Last Updated: September 20, 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Queen's Gambit
1/7

The Queen's Gambit

Chess prodigy Beth Harmon battles addiction and competition in 1960s America, inspiring with gripping drama and flawless performances.

When They See Us
2/7

When They See Us

A powerful, emotional retelling of the Central Park Five case: injustice, racial prejudice, and a fight for truth.

Midnight Mass
3/7

Midnight Mass

An isolated island undergoes miraculous but disturbing changes when a charismatic priest arrives, blurring faith, horror, and morality.

Unbelievable
4/7

Unbelievable

Two detectives pursue justice for a teen accused of lying about rape, in this riveting, fact-based, emotionally profound drama.

Maniac
5/7

Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in a surreal, darkly funny pharmaceutical trial that blends sci-fi, emotion, and unexpected heart.

The Haunting of Bly Manor
6/7

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Gothic romance and supernatural scares blend in this atmospheric adaptation, exploring love, loss, and ghostly mysteries in an eerie manor.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery highlights Netflix mini-series for entertainment purposes. Viewer discretion is advised for sensitive themes, mature content, and disturbing scenes. Availability may vary by region or platform subscription.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS