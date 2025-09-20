6 Mini-Series On Netflix You Can Binge in a Weekend

These six Netflix mini-series are perfect for a weekend binge. The Queen’s Gambit follows a chess prodigy’s rise and struggles; When They See Us recounts the Central Park Five case; Midnight Mass blends faith and horror; Unbelievable tells a gripping true-crime story; Maniac mixes surreal sci-fi with emotion; and The Haunting of Bly Manor delivers gothic romance with supernatural chills. Each series offers captivating storytelling, emotional depth, and binge-worthy performances.