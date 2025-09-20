6 Mini-Series On Netflix You Can Binge in a Weekend
These six Netflix mini-series are perfect for a weekend binge. The Queen’s Gambit follows a chess prodigy’s rise and struggles; When They See Us recounts the Central Park Five case; Midnight Mass blends faith and horror; Unbelievable tells a gripping true-crime story; Maniac mixes surreal sci-fi with emotion; and The Haunting of Bly Manor delivers gothic romance with supernatural chills. Each series offers captivating storytelling, emotional depth, and binge-worthy performances.
The Queen's Gambit
Chess prodigy Beth Harmon battles addiction and competition in 1960s America, inspiring with gripping drama and flawless performances.
When They See Us
A powerful, emotional retelling of the Central Park Five case: injustice, racial prejudice, and a fight for truth.
Midnight Mass
An isolated island undergoes miraculous but disturbing changes when a charismatic priest arrives, blurring faith, horror, and morality.
Unbelievable
Two detectives pursue justice for a teen accused of lying about rape, in this riveting, fact-based, emotionally profound drama.
Maniac
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in a surreal, darkly funny pharmaceutical trial that blends sci-fi, emotion, and unexpected heart.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Gothic romance and supernatural scares blend in this atmospheric adaptation, exploring love, loss, and ghostly mysteries in an eerie manor.
