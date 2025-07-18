Don’t Let the Rains Wash Away Your Greens: 6 Ways to Safeguard Your Sabzi Garden
Monsoon can be tough on your sabzi garden, but with the right care, your greens can thrive. Discover 6 simple ways to protect your vegetables from excess rain, pests, and fungal infections.
Raised Beds Have Greater Drainage
Raised beds will reduce extremes of excess water drainage so that the roots do not develop root rot. Raised beds also give you better control over soil quality and reduce the chance of water-logged soil.
Fertilizer Helps Maintain Soil Health
A thick fertilizer will help keep the soil from eroding, helps eliminate weeds, and keeps the moisture of the soil stable. This is especially valuable when trying to develop a healthy garden in the midst of unpredictable rain cycles.
Overhead Covers or Shade Nets
Temporary overhead covers or shade nets can help prevent seedlings or delicate plants from exposure to extreme rainfall that ultimately will cause more harm than either heavy rain. Without direct sunlight, the cover and shade net allows enough light to support photosynthesis.
Water in the Morning and Only When Necessary
Over-watering your plants during the rainy season (especially after it rains) will harm your plants. Wait until the soil dries out, and water early in the morning when the air and soil temperatures are cerated
Choose Vegetables that can Handle Rain
Select some vegetables that handle rain (e.g. spinach, okra, or bottle gourd etc). These vegetables are extremely hardy, and will tolerate moisture quite well, and then only will suffer limited to moderate fungal stress.
Watch for Pests & Fungal Infections
Humidity and rain will encourage all kinds of pests and fungus to grow, so always pay attention to these aspects of your plants to prevent fungal infections and pests to damage your plants.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Gardening results may vary based on location, climate, and plant type. Always consult a local expert for best results.