6 Natural Morning Drinks That Help Balance Blood Sugar Levels Without Medication
Start your day with these 6 natural morning drinks that may help balance blood sugar levels and support metabolic health without relying on medication.
Water Infused with Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds
The seeds of fenugreek (methi) soaked overnight and consumed in water each day improve blood sugar levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and provide an overall better metabolic state.
Cinnamon Tea
A delightful warm beverage cinnamon tea can keep blood sugar balanced by mimicking insulin and improving the potential for sugar consumption and body reaction to the sugar.
Warm Lemon Water
When warm in the morning the fresh lemon water will stimulate digestion, hydrating the body, and possibly induce some insulin sensitivity leading to improvements in blood sugar and a more stable overall daily blood sugar level.
Green Tea
Green tea is another option for a drink that is high in antioxidants and polyphenols and research has shown it can help with blood sugar, decrease inflammation, and help with metabolic health if drunk each morning.
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
In the morning, drinking a diluted apple cider vinegar drink, you will likely increase your insulin sensitivity, decrease how quickly sugars from food are absorbed in your body, and maintain your blood glucose levels normal, but a little lower, when you wake up in the morning.
Aloe Vera Juice
A piece of unsweetened, natural aloe vera juice may be a different drink to have in the morning, especially for the anti-inflammatory benefits, and it has a long-standing history of helping blood sugar regulation also, as well as also supporting metabolic and digestive functions.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. These drinks are not a substitute for medical treatment. Please consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet or diabetes management plan.