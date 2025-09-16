LIVE TV
  • 6 Most Followed Gen Z Celebrities on Social Media

6 Most Followed Gen Z Celebrities on Social Media

Gen Z celebrities dominate social media with millions of followers, influencing trends globally. Known for their authenticity and creativity, they shape fashion, music, beauty, and lifestyle culture. Their massive reach makes them marketing powerhouses, often surpassing older stars. This list highlights the most followed Gen Z icons inspiring young audiences, proving how digital platforms can transform teenagers into international sensations almost overnight.

September 16, 2025
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

With around 392 million Instagram followers, Kylie leads the Gen Z pack with her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle influence.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

The Grammy-winning singer connects deeply with Gen Z, boasting 124 million Instagram followers with her music and edgy style.

Khaby Lame
Khaby Lame

Known for his silent humor in reels, Khaby has 79 million on Instagram, making him a top Gen Z star.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

The actress and entrepreneur, famous for “Stranger Things,” has 65 million Instagram followers and a strong brand presence.

Charli D’Amelio
Charli D’Amelio

TikTok’s dance queen, Charli also has a large Instagram audience around 44 million, influencing dance and youth culture globally.

Addison Rae
Addison Rae

A top TikTok dancer and influencer, Addison has 34 millions of loyal followers on instagram, representing Gen Z’s vibrant social media presence.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Follower counts change frequently, and popularity can fluctuate. This list is based on current reports and may not reflect future rankings or personal preferences.

