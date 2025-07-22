6 Cities Around the World Where Stress Levels Are Off the Charts
These six global cities are grappling with high stress levels due to factors like overpopulation, traffic, cost of living, and work culture. Find out what makes them pressure cookers of modern life.
Tokyo, Japan
Although Tokyo has lots of public transportation methods, efficiency and other technological advantages, the stressful work culture, crowded public transport, and high living costs mean that stress is experienced frequently and Tokyo usually ranks as one of the most stressful places to live in the world.
London, UK
Due to London's hectic lifestyle, high rent and lack of work-life balance, younger professionals working in a stressful environment have high stress due to many demands in such a fast-paced city.
Mumbai, India
Despite being one of the major global economic and entertainment centers, Mumbai is frequently listed as one of the most stressful cities due to its frenetic pace of life, crawling traffic, and inadequate housing.
New York City, USA
New York City is known as "the city that never sleeps" for good reason! Stress is a common occurrence in New York City from long work hours, cost of living, and accommodating the pressure to hustle often leading to chronic stress and burnout.
Lagos, Nigeria
Stress in Lagos occurs on many levels daily due to traffic, extreme urbanization, and impacts of poor infrastructure. Lagos is a key city for business in Africa, particularly in the entertainment sector.
Seoul, South Korea
South Korea's capital is in an ongoing pressure cooker of academic, social, and career expectations, but also has a high cost of living and low sleep rates.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is based on publicly available research and data. Individual experiences may vary, and city rankings can change. Always consider multiple factors when evaluating a city’s livability or mental health environment.