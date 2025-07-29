6 Must-Watch Dhanush Movies That Prove He’s a Master of Versatility and Emotion
From intense dramas to light-hearted entertainers, these six Dhanush movies showcase his incredible range, emotional depth, and unmatched acting versatility in Indian cinema.
Asuran (2019)
In an excavating rural drama, the unbelievable Dhanush, engages in a life and death fight for his family and maternal instinct earned him a National (award).
Aadukalam (2011)
Dhanush plays Karuppu, a rooster fighting and a man struggling with love, betrayal and both family and individual allegiance. The performance was critically acclaimed and National Award winning for 2011 with the performance having nuances of ego and physicality written all over the performance.
Vada Chennai (2018)
For Anbu, the carrom player drawn into the world of gangsters, Dhanush layered his performance with many colours, creating a compelling anchor for the complex narrative of this 6 hour crime film series.
Pudhupettai (2006)
Dhanush gives a haunting performance and transformation in Kokki Kumar from a blithely innocent young man to hardened gangster in this cult classic, "gritty" story about the seedy underbelly of the Tamil film world.
Raanjhanaa (2013)
In this Hindi Debut, Dhanush is riveting as Kundan, who is unwavering in his dignity and smoldering all consuming turmoil of unrequited love and heartbreak. Unbelievable emotional intensity was brought out of him and not just his performance became rooted in legend, he became one the lips of everyone in India.
Karnan (2021)
In Karnan, Dhanush is the valiant village youth doubly emboldened in his fight against injustice and oppression and is a combination of being both humble and ardent, gameplaying to coolly finishing off the breathtakingly raw performance the hard-hitting drama and monumental characterization and impact.
