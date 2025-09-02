LIVE TV
  • 6 Offbeat Train Stops in India So Unique Every Railfan Must Visit Once

6 Offbeat Train Stops in India So Unique Every Railfan Must Visit Once

India’s railway network hides offbeat gems beyond its bustling stations. From scenic mountain stops and heritage sites to quirky themed stations, these unique train halts are a treat for every railfan. Each destination tells a story of culture, history, or breathtaking landscapes, making them must-visit spots for travelers who love discovering hidden corners of the country by rail.

September 2, 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Matheran Hill Railway (Maharashtra)
Matheran Hill Railway (Maharashtra)

The gentle mountain train up the Sahyadri range hugs the cliff followed by a drop into forests and valleys to reach a quaint no-car hill station.

Kalka-Shimla Railway
Kalka-Shimla Railway

One of the most picturesque pieces of narrow gauge hillside railway! It has over 800 bridges, 100+ tunnels, lots of hairpins to forget about, and beautiful mountain scenery.

Mettupalayam to Ooty
Mettupalayam to Ooty

A UNESCO heritage toy train wending its way up the Nilgiri Hills through tea plantations, steep slopes and tunnels.

Joginder Nagar to Pathankot
Joginder Nagar to Pathankot

Remote narrow-gauge track winding through pine forests, misty valleys and Himalayan villages with a peaceful, alpine feeling.

Ledo to Tinsukia (Assam)
Ledo to Tinsukia (Assam)

This track is the easternmost in Assam and goes through tea gardens and tribal hamlets with the wildest scenery anywhere - far from the masses.

Barog Railway Station (Himachal Pradesh)
Barog Railway Station (Himachal Pradesh)

This historic station claims eerie legends, located in lush hills by Barog tunnel with fascinating history.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational and travel inspiration purposes only. Station facilities, accessibility, and schedules may vary—travelers should verify details with Indian Railways before planning visits.

