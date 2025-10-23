Top 6 Oldest Civilizations in the World You Should Know About
Check out the world’s oldest civilizations that will shock you: Persia, Egypt, Vietnam, Armenia, China, and India, each shaping culture, religion, and human history uniquely.
Iran (Persia)
As we know, the ancient Persian civilization, which was one of the Elamites and Achaemenids, had its birth in 3200 BCE.
Egypt
This country was founded around 3100 BCE when King Narmer unified Upper and Lower Egypt. Hence, the pharaonic dynasties emerged with the unification of the two kingdoms.
Vietnam
The mythical founding of the country goes back to the establishment of the nation in the year 2879 BCE and the Hung Kings' rule, thus representing one of the oldest continuities in Asia.
Armenia
In about 2492 BCE, Armenia turned out to be a part of the early Indo-European culture and the world’s first Christian country.
China
The Xia and Shang dynasties, from which China derived about 2070 BCE, extant the longest cultural and linguistic continuity in the world.
India
Around 2000 BCE, the Indus Valley Civilization of India took birth, and its cities became a great center for art, science, and spirituality.